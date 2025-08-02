Chelsea Continue Summer Sales As Striker ‘Agrees’ Premier League Switch
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell striker Armando Broja to Premier League newcomers Burnley, reports have revealed.
The Blues are rebuilding their forward line this summer, having recruited Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens and parted ways with Noni Madueke and João Félix, and Broja is one of a handful of attackers available for transfer.
Fabrice Hawkins was the first to reveal that an agreement had been struck to take Broja to Burnley, with the 23-year-old already linking up with the Clarets to undergo a medical.
The exact price of Burnley’s bid has not been revealed but BBC Sport suggest it could be worth as much as £20 million ($26.5 million), which would count as pure profit for Chelsea due to Broja’s status as an academy graduate.
Broja, who turns 24 in September, made his Chelsea debut late in the 2019–20 season and then enjoyed an impressive start to life in senior football. He netted 11 goals on loan with Vitesse the following year and then struck six in the Premier League for Southampton, after which he was kept around to play a role in Graham Potter’s Chelsea side.
He would manage 18 appearances before going down with a serious ACL injury which kept him sidelined into the start of 2023–24. After he recovered, Broja spent the second half of the season on loan with Fulham but played just 81 minutes across eight appearances.
An injury-hit spell with Everton last year only reinforced the need for a fresh start for Broja, who is now expected to join Scott Parker’s Burnley in their first season back in the Premier League.
Alongside Broja, Chelsea are also looking for buyers for Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling, while young winger Tyrique George is allowed to leave on loan alongside Marc Guiu, who is expected to spend next season on loan with Sunderland.