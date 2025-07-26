Report: Chelsea Defender Emerging As Target for Premier League Club
Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is reported to be of interest to fellow Premier League club Bournemouth, who are yet to replace Dean Huijsen this summer.
Huijsen joined Real Madrid in the days before the recent FIFA Club World Cup after the Spanish giants triggered the young centre back’s £50 million ($67.2 million) release clause.
Bournemouth are also entertaining interest in Huijsen’s former partner Illia Zabarnyi from Paris Saint-Germain, while left back Milos Kerkez has been sold to Liverpool. Kerkez has been replaced already, by Adrien Truffert from Rennes, but the Cherries could start the new Premier League campaign without three quarters of last season’s starting defence.
Recruitment is therefore vitally important. BBC Sport reports that, after a rejected £26 million ($34.9 million) offer for Lille’s Bafodé Diakité—valued at £35 million ($47 million)—Acheampong is considered among the alternatives to boost Bournemouth’s backline.
The 19-year-old is said to be seeking assurances over his game time at Chelsea, but the Blues aren’t ready to cut all ties and would only consider letting him leave on loan at this time.
Acheampong made his Chelsea debut in May 2024 but was later exiled from the first team due to an impasse during contract negotiations. He was eventually reintegrated in December, with a new long-term contract until 2029 following soon after that same month.
The youngster made his full Premier League debut in a 1–1 draw against Crystal Palace in January, partnering Levi Colwill in the centre of defence, and then kept that place for the next league fixture against Bournemouth. Although his domestic minutes were limited thereafter, Acheampong was a regular starter in Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League run, both at right back and left back.