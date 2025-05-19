Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez Makes Surprising Injury Admission
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández joked that he played Friday night’s 1–0 victory over Manchester United “with one eye” after a report claimed that he has been suffering with conjunctivitis.
Marc Cucurella’s second-half strike bolstered the Blues’ chances of securing a Champions League berth for 2025–26, but a tough final-day challenge at fellow top-five hopefuls Nottingham Forest beckons for Enzo Maresca’s side.
Fernández, who joined the club in a mammoth £106.8 million ($131.9 million) deal from Benfica in 2023, has been one of the success stories of Maresca’s first season in west London. Freed up to contribute in the final third, the silky Argentine international has recorded 20 goal involvements in all competitions and has often captained the team in Reece James’s absence.
The World Cup winner has come to the fore for Chelsea during the run-in despite recently suffering from a rather bizarre issue. BBC Sport have reported that Fernández played through the previous two Premier League games with a bout of conjunctivitis, also known as ‘pink eye’.
Viewers commented on the player’s puffy-eyed appearance during Friday night’s win over United, and the midfielder provided some clarity regarding the nature of his issue on Instagram.
“[It was the] last match at home with this group that will give it all until the end, we have two finals left. Thank you to the fans for the support all season. My first game playing with one eye,” Fernández captioned his latest post.
While the issue didn’t seem to hinder the midfielder against the Red Devils, he’ll want to be at full tilt for Chelsea’s remaining two games of the season—both of which boast great significance for different reasons. After they face Forest in a potential shoot-out for a top-five spot on Sunday, Maresca’s side take on Real Betis in the Conference League final on May 28.
Fernández has been used sparingly in Europe by Maresca, but impressed when deployed. He’s recorded six assists and has scored once in five appearances, with a start in the final likely.