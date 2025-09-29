Reports: Chelsea Reach Enzo Maresca Sack Verdict After Brighton Defeat
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is reported to retain the full support of those in charge at Stamford Bridge, despite growing calls for change from a number of disgruntled fans on social media.
After winning the Club World Cup this summer, Chelsea were earmarked as potential title hopefuls, but their 2025–26 campaign has started in horrible fashion. A relatively kind fixture list has yielded just two wins from six league games, while a loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League has Chelsea on a run of three defeats from their last four outings.
Tensions are rising around Stamford Bridge and social media posts questioning Maresca’s future with the team have grown in number, but numerous reports state Chelsea officials do not share that stance.
The Telegraph note there are no concerns even after the 3–1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, which club officials believe was just the latest example of how factors beyond Maresca’s control have impacted the team.
Injuries have caused problems all season and red cards have proven to be a frequent issue. Indeed, Chelsea have only lost five games in the past six months, and four of those saw the Blues go down to 10 men.
Decision-makers inside Stamford Bridge have been satisfied with what they have seen from Maresca when it’s 11 vs. 11 and believe their faith in the boss was rewarded last season, when Chelsea endured a far worse slump and still ended up qualifying for the Champions League alongside Club World Cup glory.
As reaffirmed by the Daily Mail, Chelsea’s goal this season is to finish in the top four of the Premier League and enjoy a deep cup run, with the plan currently to review Maresca’s success at the end of the season.
There is said to be “complete confidence” in the Italian tactician to turn things around, with owners and sporting directors alike all aligned in their commitment to the under-fire boss.
Maresca has a good chance to deliver a real statement to his doubters in the coming days. Benfica, led by José Mourinho, are due at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the second round of Champions League fixtures, while a positive result at home to league leaders Liverpool next weekend would go a long way towards silencing the noise.