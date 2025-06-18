SI

Chelsea 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Blues Play Arsenal, Man Utd, All Key Dates

Chelsea are looking to build on a solid debut season under Enzo Maresca.


Chelsea had a solid first season under Enzo Maresca. / IMAGO/PA Images

Chelsea will kick off the 2025–26 Premier League season— the second of Enzo Maresca’s tenure—with a visit from Crystal Palace.

Despite a mid-season drop-off, Chelsea managed to book at spot in next season’s Champions League by finishing fourth last season, capping off the campaign by winning the Conference League as well.

Fans will hope for further progress this time around, with new faces Liam Delap, Andrey Santos and Estêvão all looking to play prominent roles for the Blues.

After the season-opener against Palace, Chelsea will finish off August with more London action against West Ham United and Fulham, but all eyes are on the scheduled meetings with their top-four rivals, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Chelsea will take on the Gunners in both November and February, with United’s fixtures pencilled in for September and April. London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are on the agenda in both November and May—the penultimate game of the campaign.

After a tense run-in which also includes a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, Chelsea will end the campaign up against Sunderland.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Date / Time

Fixture

17 August—20:00

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

23 August—15:00

West Ham v Chelsea

30 August—15:00

Chelsea v Fulham

September

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

Brentford v Chelsea

20 September—15:00

Man Utd v Chelsea

27 September—15:00

Chelsea v Brighton

October

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

Chelsea v Liverpool

18 October—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

25 October—15:00

Chelsea v Sunderland

November

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

8 November—15:00

Chelsea v Wolves

22 November—15:00

Burnley v Chelsea

29 November—15:00

Chelsea v Arsenal

December

Date / Time

Fixture

3 December—20:00

Leeds v Chelsea

6 December—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

13 December—15:00

Chelsea v Everton

20 December—15:00

Newcastle v Chelsea

27 December—15:00

Chelsea v Aston Villa

30 December—20:00

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

January

Date / Time

Fixture

3 January—15:00

Man City v Chelsea

7 January—20:00

Fulham v Chelsea

17 January—15:00

Chelsea v Brentford

24 January—15:00

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

31 January—15:00

Chelsea v West Ham

February

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

Wolves v Chelsea

11 February—20:00

Chelsea v Leeds

21 February—15:00

Chelsea v Burnley

28 February—15:00

Arsenal v Chelsea

March

Date / Time

Fixture

4 March—20:00

Aston Villa v Chelsea

14 March—15:00

Chelsea v Newcastle

21 March—15:00

Everton v Chelsea

April

Date / Time

Fixture

11 April—15:00

Chelsea v Man City

18 April—15:00

Chelsea v Man Utd

25 April—15:00

Brighton v Chelsea

May

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—15:00

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

9 May—15:00

Liverpool v Chelsea

17 May—15:00

Chelsea v Tottenham

24 May—16:00

Sunderland v Chelsea

