Chelsea 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Blues Play Arsenal, Man Utd, All Key Dates
Chelsea will kick off the 2025–26 Premier League season— the second of Enzo Maresca’s tenure—with a visit from Crystal Palace.
Despite a mid-season drop-off, Chelsea managed to book at spot in next season’s Champions League by finishing fourth last season, capping off the campaign by winning the Conference League as well.
Fans will hope for further progress this time around, with new faces Liam Delap, Andrey Santos and Estêvão all looking to play prominent roles for the Blues.
After the season-opener against Palace, Chelsea will finish off August with more London action against West Ham United and Fulham, but all eyes are on the scheduled meetings with their top-four rivals, including Arsenal and Manchester United.
Chelsea will take on the Gunners in both November and February, with United’s fixtures pencilled in for September and April. London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are on the agenda in both November and May—the penultimate game of the campaign.
After a tense run-in which also includes a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, Chelsea will end the campaign up against Sunderland.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Date / Time
Fixture
17 August—20:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
23 August—15:00
West Ham v Chelsea
30 August—15:00
Chelsea v Fulham
September
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
Brentford v Chelsea
20 September—15:00
Man Utd v Chelsea
27 September—15:00
Chelsea v Brighton
October
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
Chelsea v Liverpool
18 October—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
25 October—15:00
Chelsea v Sunderland
November
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
8 November—15:00
Chelsea v Wolves
22 November—15:00
Burnley v Chelsea
29 November—15:00
Chelsea v Arsenal
December
Date / Time
Fixture
3 December—20:00
Leeds v Chelsea
6 December—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
13 December—15:00
Chelsea v Everton
20 December—15:00
Newcastle v Chelsea
27 December—15:00
Chelsea v Aston Villa
30 December—20:00
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
January
Date / Time
Fixture
3 January—15:00
Man City v Chelsea
7 January—20:00
Fulham v Chelsea
17 January—15:00
Chelsea v Brentford
24 January—15:00
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
31 January—15:00
Chelsea v West Ham
February
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
Wolves v Chelsea
11 February—20:00
Chelsea v Leeds
21 February—15:00
Chelsea v Burnley
28 February—15:00
Arsenal v Chelsea
March
Date / Time
Fixture
4 March—20:00
Aston Villa v Chelsea
14 March—15:00
Chelsea v Newcastle
21 March—15:00
Everton v Chelsea
April
Date / Time
Fixture
11 April—15:00
Chelsea v Man City
18 April—15:00
Chelsea v Man Utd
25 April—15:00
Brighton v Chelsea
May
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—15:00
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
9 May—15:00
Liverpool v Chelsea
17 May—15:00
Chelsea v Tottenham
24 May—16:00
Sunderland v Chelsea