‘Imminent’—Chelsea’s Pursuit of Jamie Gittens Takes Surprise Twist
Chelsea completing the capture of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens has been described as “imminent” in a surprise turn of events for the Blues.
Gittens has been a priority target for Chelsea since the end of the Premier League season. But, unlike Liam Delap—whose relegation clause made a transfer easier to sort quickly—no deal was agreed during the mini-transfer window before the Club World Cup.
Now, however, things appear to be accelerating. The Athletic writes that the situation could suddenly “be resolved imminently.” Talks with Dortmund are said to be in progress while both teams have been competing at the Club World Cup. Gittens himself is reported to have already reached an agreement over personal terms, which would mark a return to Chelsea for him.
The 20-year-old previously turned out, albeit briefly, for the Blues at youth level. After initially joining hometown club Reading, he spent time at Chelsea in the Under-9 age group, before opting to remain with the Royals. A two-year spell at Manchester City’s academy followed before Gittens decided to leave England altogether in 2020 to join Dortmund at the age of 16.
It was a similar move to the one Jadon Sancho had made three years earlier, and Gittens also reaped the rewards by becoming a regular first-team player within a couple of seasons.
The 2024–25 campaign was a breakthrough season for Gittens, playing 49 times across all competitions and recording 17 goal involvements.
Predominantly playing off the left flank, Gittens hit a purple patch of form from November to January in which he managed seven goal involvements in seven Bundesliga games. Slightly worrying was his drop in form thereafter, scoring only one more league goal in the second half of the season and even losing his starting place in late February when the chips were down.
Gittens was initially being valued at €100 million (£85.3 million, $116 million) by Dortmund, but that price tag is thought to have dropped in recent months. Chelsea were reported by ESPN in early June to have had a €50 million (£42.7 million, $58 million) offer turned down. Sky Sport Germany has suggested that Dortmund are seeking €65 million (£55.4 million, $75.4 million).