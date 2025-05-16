Chelsea Unveil New London-Inspired Home Kit for 2025/26 Season
Chelsea have released their new kit for the 2025/26 campaign which is inspired by the landmarks of the club's home city, London.
The traditionally royal blue strip has a textured print which is inspired by several architectural landmarks from the English capital, including Chelsea Town Hall.
The Nike design has been branded 'Our House' as a nod to the hit song by English ska band Madness. The band's lead singer, Graham 'Suggs' McPherson, is a well-known Chelsea fan, having previously recorded the club's official FA Cup song in 1997. Suggs is a prominent figure in the kit release video produced by the club which also includes celebrity fans Central Cee and Ife Ogunjobi.
It's somewhat fitting that the surrounding area of London serves as the inspiration for Chelsea's newest kit. The future of where the capital club will play their home games has been a subject of increasing debate in recent weeks—thanks largely to the comments of co-owner Todd Boehly.
The US investor has previously warned that he may be forced to "go different ways" with his fellow co-owners if the club hierarchy cannot agree on the future of their home stadium. Plans to renovate Chelsea's current ground of Stamford Bridge have been blighted by planning permission complications and minimal available real estate in the surrounding area, while there has also been discussion of moving to a new site near Earl's Court.
Yet, Boehly recently predicted that any chance of leaving the Bridge will not be possible until 2042 at the earliest.
Chelsea could unveil their new kit in their final home game of the 2024/25 campaign when they host Manchester United on Friday evening. The Blues are still very much battling for the chance to wear their new design in next season's Champions League.