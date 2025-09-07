‘The Offer Arrived’—Chelsea Midfielder Confirms €70 Million Transfer Bid
Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has admitted he rejected an enormous approach from Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah this summer.
Santos is back at Chelsea and hoping to make an impact after a dazzling loan spell with sister side Strasbourg which is reported to have earned him plenty of admirers across the globe.
While teams like Bayern Munich were named as suitors during the window, UOL revealed earlier this week that Santos actually had contact from Al Qadsiah, whose bid of €70 million (£60.7 million, $82 million) was enough to convince Chelsea to open talks over his exit.
Santos, however, swiftly rejected the offer, despite being given the chance to earn more than five times his current salary out in the Middle East.
“The offer did arrive, but I immediately declined because of my dream and main goal, which is the World Cup,” Santos told Trivela. “I know that being at Chelsea and in the Premier League gives me better chances than in Saudi Arabia. That was the main factor in my response to them.”
To aid his quest to make the Brazil squad for next season’s World Cup, Santos is now looking to climb up the pecking order under Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who also has Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo among his midfield options.
Santos has come off the bench in each of Chelsea’s three Premier League games to date, often playing slightly higher than the role in which he excelled at Strasbourg.
“I really enjoy playing as a defensive midfielder,” Santos continued. “I even think it’s my main position, because I grew up as a defensive midfielder. When I moved up to Vasco, it was as a defensive midfielder.
“At Chelsea, I play a bit further forward, but I feel comfortable playing in both positions.”