Chelsea Near Huge Sales Milestone After Midfielder Exit Confirmed
Lesley Ugochukwu’s departure to Burnley sees Chelsea near a whopping £200 million ($266.9 million) in player sales this summer.
The Blues were active during the early days of the transfer window, snapping up Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens, with defender Jorrel Hato joining from Ajax earlier this month. Chelsea still have plans to sign more players but have been focused on sales before pursuing further arrivals.
Among those earmarked for exits was Ugochukwu, who has joined Burnley on a permanent basis for a fee revealed by Fabrizio Romano to be around £25 million ($33.4 million). The French midfielder becomes the 10th player to leave Chelsea this summer.
Noni Madueke, João Félix, Đorđe Petrović, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mathis Amougou, Bashir Humphreys, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli have all departed since the end of last season, while a fee of £20 million ($26.7 million) has been agreed to take striker Armando Broja to Burnley.
If Broja’s move to Turf Moor goes through as expected, Chelsea will ecipse the £200 million mark for guaranteed transfer income, even before add-ons are included.
Before add-ons, and discounting the pre-agreed arrivals of Estêvão and Kendry Páez, Chelsea have not yet reached £200 million in transfer spend this summer, although there are plans to continue adding to that sum.
RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons is a key target and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho could also arrive, but both deals could again be offset by sales if Chelsea can finalise a handful of departures.
Among those still up for sale at Chelsea are Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga and Raheem Sterling, meaning there could easily be at least another £100 million ($133.4 million) raised through exits before the end of the window.
This summer has been particularly lucrative for Chelsea, who are estimated to have pocketed around £85 million ($113.4 million) through their FIFA Club World Cup triumph and are now looking to leverage that success in talks over a new front-of-shirt sponsor.