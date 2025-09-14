Chelsea Outcast Heads to Turkiye in Loan Transfer
Forgotten Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana has secured his fourth loan move since arriving at Stamford Bridge, joining Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük for the 2025–26 season.
The 22-year-old joined the Blues from Molde in 2023 for a fee that surpassed £8.4 million ($11 million), but has made just four senior appearances for the club in total.
The two-cap Ivory Coast international was sent out on loan to Union Berlin and Burnley during the 2023–24 season, and then spent last term with Süper Lig side Göztepe after Chelsea failed to find a permanent transfer for the youngster.
Fofana scored twice for Göztepe before a knee injury forced him to return to Stamford Bridge in January and Chelsea have now revealed that he will return to Türkiye for the rest of the campaign with Fatih Karagümrük.
Despite a long-term injury to Liam Delap which forced Chelsea to recall Marc Guiu from his loan spell at Sunderland, the Blues have decided against keeping Fofana around for the campaign. According to The Athletic, the forward has “no future” with the west London giants and would have been forced to train away from the rest of the senior squad had he failed to secure an exit.
Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi currently find themselves in that bleak predicament, with Enzo Maresca having made the stunning admission that he hasn’t seen either one of them since the beginning of the season.
Chelsea recently struck an agreement with their sister club Strasbourg to sign talented 22-year-old striker Emanuel Emegha, with the Netherlands Under-21 international teaming up with the Blues next summer.
Chelsea also sold Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku over the summer as they continue to reshuffle their extensive list of forwards, with Delap and João Pedro replacing the duo.