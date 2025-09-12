Chelsea Confirm Surprise Agreement to Sign New Striker
Chelsea have confirmed a deal has been struck to sign Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha in the 2026 summer transfer window.
Emegha has long been on the Blues’ radar. It was reported earlier this season that a potential pre-agreement over a future switch to Stamford Bridge could be discussed with the Dutchman, whose long-term place in the Chelsea squad contributed to the decision not to sign another new striker this summer to replace the injured Liam Delap.
That commitment to Emegha was evidently more advanced than initially believed as Chelsea have now confirmed the striker will bring his talents to Stamford Bridge at the end of the current season.
Emegha, 22, moved to Strasbourg in 2023 in a deal worth €13 million (£11.2 million, $15.2 million) and quickly established himself as a key player for the fellow BlueCo-owned outfit.
His debut season yielded nine goals across all competitions, but the 2024–25 campaign proved to be a career year for Emegha under the guidance of Liam Rosenior. 14 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games represented a significant step forwards and attracted plenty of transfer interest during the recent window.
Strasbourg quickly made it clear there would be no move for Emegha as links to Chelsea began to emerge, and the 22-year-old has now put pen to paper with the Blues. As of yet, no details about a transfer fee have been revealed, but Fabrizio Romano states a seven-year contract has been signed.
Emegha becomes the second player to make the move from Strasbourg to Chelsea, following on from centre back Mamadou Sarr, who went to the Club World Cup with the Blues but is back with Rosenior’s side on loan this season.
Mike Penders and Kendry Páez are also spending time on loan with Strasbourg, who sit sixth in Ligue 1 after three games this season.