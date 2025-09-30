Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Benfica: Own Goal Lifts Blues Over Mourinho in 1–0 Win
Chelsea defeated Benfica 1–0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for their first victory in the Champions League this season.
The fixture marked José Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge, but also a rematch from the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer. The Blues defeated Benfica in the U.S. after a lengthy weather suspension in the round of 16, though Mourinho was not in charge at the time. He had the tough task of overturning a poor run of form for Benfica having failed to win in their last eight meetings against English sides.
Enzo Maresca rotated his attack handing starts to Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte and Tyrique George. The Italian named what was the youngest starting lineup ever for the Blues in the competition’s history at exactly 24-years-old.
Benfica started strong looking to put Chelsea under pressure. Richard Ríos made his influence in midfield known early looking to spring counter attacks while breaking up possession. Yet, it was the Blues going in front first.
Pedro Neto played a dangerous cross to set Garnacho on a run into the box unmarked. The Argentine could not direct the effort on goal, but played it into a dangerous area. Ríos undid his strong start by blasting an attempted clearance into the back of the net for an own goal.
Tempers flared in the first half between Enzo Fernández and the travelling Benfica support as fans were throwing objects at him while attempting to take a corner. Mourinho was seen walking over to the away end pleading with supporters to stop before play resumed.
George had a chance to double the Chelsea lead on the verge of halftime, but his effort was saved by Anatoliy Trubin.
Coming out of the tunnel, Ríos picked up a yellow card meaning both of Benfica’s defencive midfielders had to tread lightly with Enzo Barrenechea getting carded in the first half. Both sides struggled to create clear chances in the second half. Most positive moments for the Blues came through Neto, though still they could not find a second.
The first half own goal ended up being the only scoring moment on the night as the score finished 1–0 in favour of Chelsea. Though, things ended on a sour note as second half substitute João Pedro was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late into stoppage time. The Brazilian will miss Chelsea’s next European match against Ajax. Pedro’s sending off marks the third time in four games across all competitions that the Blues were reduced to 10 men.
Chelsea player ratings from the game below.
Chelsea Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
8.0
RB: Malo Gusto
7.5
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
7.5
CB: Benoît Badiashile
7.8
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.6
DM: Moisés Caicedo
8.0
DM: Enzo Fernández
7.4
RM: Pedro Neto
7.2
AM: Facundo Buonanotte
7.0
LM: Alejandro Garnacho
6.9
ST: Tyrique George
6.7
SUB: Estêvão (54’ for Buonanotte)
6.5
SUB: João Pedro (61’ for George)
4.6
SUB: Jamie Gittens (61’ for Garnacho)
6.8
SUB: Reece James (80’ for Gusto)
N/A
SUB: Josh Acheampong (80’ for Badiashile)
N/A
Subs not used: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Max Merrick (GK), Jorrel Hato, Reggie Walsh, Romeo Lavia, Marc Guiu
Player of the Match: Robert Sánchez
Benfica (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Amar Dedić, António Silva, Nicolás Otamendi, Samuel Dahl; Richard Ríos, Enzo Barrenechea; Dodi Lukébakio, Fredrik Aursnes, Georgiy Sudakov; Vangelis Pavlidis
Subs: Tomás Araújo, Leandro Barreiro, Andreas Schjelderup, Franjo Ivanović, Henrique Araújo