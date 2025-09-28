SI

‘Crazy’—Jose Mourinho Takes Aim at Chelsea Owners Ahead of Stamford Bridge Return

Chelsea will lead Benfica at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening in a major Champions League clash.

Grey Whitebloom

José Mourinho is heading back to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2020.
José Mourinho is heading back to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2020. / Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Former Chelsea manager José Mourinho derided the “crazy investment” splurged by the club’s BlueCo ownership and credited head coach Enzo Maresca for the turnaround in recent years, even if his praise was layered with back-handed compliments.

The revered Portuguese boss won three Premier League titles across two spells at Stamford Bridge and will be heading back to west London with Benfica for a Champions League first-round tie on Tuesday evening.

The controversial Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was the club’s owner throughout Mourinho’s two tenures. The renowned oligarch, who allegedly has ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin—which he strongly denies—was forced to sell Chelsea in 2022 as a result of sanctions from the U.K. government following the invasion of Ukraine.

Next. Palmer Injury. Enzo Maresca Confirms When Cole Palmer Will Return From Injury. dark

BlueCo, the investment vehicle fronted by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, swooped in to buy Chelsea for £4.25 billion ($5.7 billion). Over the subsequent three years, the arch-disruptors have spent another £1.5 billion on players—almost twice as much as the world’s next biggest spenders Manchester United—without finishing higher than fourth in the Premier League.

José Mourinho’s Record Against Chelsea

José Mourinho
Mourinho enjoyed plenty of success with Chelsea. / Ian Walton/Getty Images

Team

Record vs. Chelsea

Inter

P2 W2 D0 L0

Manchester United

P7 W2 D1 L4

Tottenham

P5 W1 D1 L3

Overall

P14 W5 D2 L7

Chelsea. Abramovich’s Chelsea, my Chelsea, the Chelsea we built and lasted for many years was a winning club,” Mourinho mused while in discussion with assembled media this weekend. “It was winning everything with me and then with [Carlo] Ancelotti, with [Antonio] Conte and with [Thomas] Tuchel. Chelsea was a winning machine. Every season, Chelsea was winning.

“Then there was a big change with crazy investment and a period of a few years where it looked like they lost direction—with too many players, too many millions, accumulation of players and a team without a clear philosophy. For a couple of years, it was hard. For one that loves the club, it was hard.”

After slumping to 12th in BlueCo’s first season and then sixth under Mauricio Pochettino, Maresca led Chelsea back into the Champions League last term. The Italian coach also lifted the Conference League and Club World Cup, a pair of trophies questioned by some but not Mourinho.

“Maresca arrived and step by step, the puzzle was made,” the self-style Special One noted.

“Even the Conference League is a fantastic competition for a team like that to win. It gives you that first cup and the philosophy and the culture of the club for winning. If you cannot win the Premier League you win something, so they won the Conference League. Then they go to the States and come back with the big badge on the chest so now they have a good, good team.”

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer