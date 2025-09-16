Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Palmer Returns to Starting XI
Chelsea return to the Allianz Arena for the first time in five years on Wednesday night, as their 2025–26 Champions League campaign gets underway.
The Blues have been dealt a tough league phase draw, and their daunting set of fixtures begins with arguably their most daunting challenge. Bayern Munich reclaimed their Bundesliga crown last term, and already are threatening to canter to another domestic title.
Chelsea doubtless have a squad deep enough to compete on multiple fronts in Enzo Maresca’s second year at the helm, and their capacity to compete with Europe’s best was on display at the very end of the summer’s Club World Cup. However, the Blues have already been set back by injuries at the start of the new season, and some have bemoaned the lack of superstar quality despite their recent splurges.
Crucially, though, Maresca has his most prized asset fit and available again. Here’s how Chelsea could line up against Bayern Munich in Gameweek 1 of the league phase.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—It may take something special from Chelsea’s No. 1 for the visitors to secure a result in Munich on Wednesday night.
RB: Reece James—Maresca experimented with Wesley Fofana at right back on Saturday, but the Italian will opt for convention here. The skipper should return to the XI.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Some supporters would prefer to see Fofana or Josh Acheampong start over the former Fulham centre-back, but Maresca is set to retain his faith in Tosin.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Once a ’bomb squad’ member who was loaned to Crystal Palace last summer, Chalobah is going to be close to ubiquitous for the Blues this season, and he has a huge challenge up against Harry Kane on Wednesday.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Jorrel Hato struggled on his first Premier League start, and there’s no doubt that Cucurella will make a swift return to Maresca’s XI.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian might’ve thought he’d won it for Chelsea at Brentford on Saturday, but his emphatic strike was controversially cancelled out late on by Fábio Carvalho.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Enzo looked like the midfield controller Chelsea thought they were signing back in 2023. Less box crashing and more ball in deeper zones, the Argentine’s distribution could unlock Bayern’s aggressive defensive line.
RW: Estêváo—The Brazilian starlet missed Saturday’s draw through illness, but he’s been spotted in training ahead of Chelsea’s flight to Munich, and Maresca is poised to return the exuberant young winger to his XI.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer celebrated his return from a groin injury by scoring off the bench at Brentford, which was his first Premier League goal since January. Chelsea will turn to their maverick talisman to inspire them here.
LW: Pedro Neto—Jamie Gittens has failed to seize his opportunities thus far, but Alejandro Garnacho is knocking on the door. Still, Maresca could switch Neto back over to his preferred left flank in Munich. He’s the runner Enzo and Palmer will try to find.
ST: João Pedro—Pedro may not be 100% for Wednesday’s game, with Maresca confirming that the Brazilian asked to play on Saturday night. However, the Chelsea boss doesn’t have much of a choice but to start the summer arrival up top again.