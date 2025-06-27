Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica: Palmer Among Returning Stars
Chelsea will fight for their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday evening when they face Benfica in the last 16.
Routine victories over Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis during the group stage sandwiched an underwhelming defeat to Flamengo on Matchday 2, with their collapse against the Brazilians costing them top spot. However, finishing second has arguably proved a blessing as Chelsea avoid a last 16 clash with Bayern Munich.
Enzo Maresca rested key personnel during the 3–0 victory over ES Tunis last time out and relied on an array of fringe players to secure Chelsea’s place in the Club World Cup knockout stage. But the Italian should field his full-strength starting XI for the clash with Benfica.
Here’s how the Blues could line up in Charlotte.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard didn’t cover himself in glory against Flamengo but should return to the starting lineup in place of deputy Filip Jörgensen. Benfica will keep him busy.
RB: Reece James—Having been used in midfield against Flamengo and rested against ES Tunis, James could be restored to his familiar right-back role on Saturday.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Trevoh Chalobah could displace Adarabioyo but the latter was on the scoresheet against ES Tunis, while also keeping a clean sheet. He might have done enough to retain his starting berth.
CB: Levi Colwill—Vangelis Pavlidis has been in terrific form for Benfica over the past year, scoring 29 goals in all competitions last season and providing a goal and assist at the Club World Cup already. Colwill will be responsible for stifling the Greece international.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella will be tasked with denying 37-year-old Ángel Di María time and space to wreak havoc. The Spain international is an extremely competent one-v-one defender.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo was another big name rested for Chelsea’s final group stage encounter but the Ecuador international is likely to return to the double pivot in midfield.
DM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández has a goal and two assists at the Club World Cup thus far and will be aiming to continue his impressive attacking form against his former club Benfica.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto is Chelsea’s top scorer at the Club World Cup, netting in their opening two group stage matches. The Portugal international will be eager to break some hearts back in his homeland.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer is yet to set the Club World Cup alight and still looks a few notches below his outstanding best. Chelsea need their talisman to step up in the knockout rounds.
LW: Noni Madueke—Chelsea’s wide options are limited following Jadon Sancho’s departure and Mykhailo Mudryk’s suspension, with Madueke likely to start again on Saturday having played over an hour against ES Tunis.
ST: Liam Delap—With Nicolas Jackson still suspended, Delap will have the opportunity to add to his first Chelsea goal on Saturday. He doubled the lead for the Blues last time out in an encouraging display.