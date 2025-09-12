Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Premier League
Chelsea make the short trip across west London as they return to Premier League action off the back of the September international break.
The abundance of South Americans in Enzo Maresca’s squad will render the next couple of months a challenge for the Blues boss, given the air miles some of his stars have already endured, and will be forced to endure when they represent their respective countries.
Chelsea have made an unbeaten start to their 2025–26 campaign, and their tour of London continues with a visit to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday night.
Here’s how an injury hit Chelsea could line up against Brentford.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard has seemingly retained his No. 1 status until January, but he’s been pretty fortunate to notch two clean sheets thus far. Both Crystal Palace and Fulham had goals ruled out at Stamford Bridge.
RB: Reece James—Maresca has been careful with James, but the right-back featured for England during the break, and he should be in Chelsea’s strongest XI when 100% fit.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The Blues have Wesley Fofana available again, but the Frenchman has some work to do if he’s to usurp Tosin in the depth chart.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Levi Colwill’s injury means Chalobah has been asked to step up and lead Maresca’s defence. He’s taken on the stricken Englishman’s role at the heart of Chelsea’s backline.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella has transformed into an undroppable asset under Maresca, although there must surely come a time when the Italian offers his starting left-back some respite.
CM: Andrey Santos—Many Blues supporters are keen to see more of Santos, who’s featured only sporadically in west London thus far. Injuries could see the Brazilian join forces with Chelsea’s ubiquitous Ecuadorian.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The former Brighton & Hove Albion was one of several to travel from South America ahead of Saturday’s game, but Maresca isn’t exactly blessed with an array of available midfielders. Thus, it’d be a surprise if Caicedo wasn’t involved from the outset.
AM: Enzo Fernández—Maresca has said a decision will be taken on Cole Palmer on Friday afternoon. However, there‘s a good chance he isn’t in the starting XI with Chelsea soon beginning their Champions League campaign. Fernández could be used higher up if they opt against bringing Palmer back in.
RW: Pedro Neto—The La Paz altitude may have sucked some life out of young Estêvão, who could instead make an impact off the bench on Saturday.
ST: João Pedro—Liam Delap could be out until December, so Marc Guiu is currently Chelsea’s only recognised No. 9. However, Pedro, who’s enjoyed a superb start to his career with the Blues, can also lead the line for Maresca‘s side.
LW: Jamie Gittens—With Neto starting down the right, there may be an opportunity for Gittens to return to the starting XI. New £40 million signing Alejandro Garnacho is also an option for Maresca.