Chelsea Complete Alejandro Garnacho Transfer, Long Contract Length Confirmed
Chelsea have completed the permanent signing of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.
The Argentina international was present at Stamford Bridge as the Blues won 2–0 against Fulham in a west London derby, with his arrival formally announced just a few hours later.
Garnacho has signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2032.
The transfer fee has not been disclosed, but previous reports cited a guaranteed sum of £40 million ($54 million) and a sell-on clause worth 10% of a future deal.
“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club,” the 21-year-old told Chelsea’s in-house media. “I can’t wait to get started. I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special—we’re the best team in the world! It’s amazing to be here and I’m very happy.”
Garnacho broke into Manchester United’s first-team in 2022, off the back of spearheading the club’s FA Youth Cup success that year. He made 144 appearances in just over three seasons, the last of which was off the bench in last May’s Europa League final. Frustrated comments made after the game, in which he bemoaned his role, appeared to mark a split with manager Ruben Amorim.
A Manchester United statement concluded: “We would like to thank Alejandro for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the next chapter in his career.”
Chelsea celebrated the signing by having Garnacho pose in his new blue kit, perched on advertising hoardings, which became an often seen goal celebration during his United days.