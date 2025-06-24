Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. ES Tunis: Palmer, Delap Needed to Get Blues Through
Chelsea harboured hopes of success in the United States this summer, but the Blues are instead at risk of an early elimination after succumbing to Flamengo in their second group game.
Admittedly, the chances of Enzo Maresca’s flying back to London on Wednesday seem slim, but the Premier League outfit nonetheless have work to do against spirited North African opposition.
Esperánce de Tunis are level on points with Chelsea after edging past LAFC, but the Blues’ superior goal difference entering the contest means the four-time CAF Champions League winners must secure a stunning victory over Maresca’s men to advance at their expense.
Preparation for the decisive clash has been far from ideal for Chelsea, and here’s what their starting lineup could be.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. ES Tunis (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The energy-sapping heat will surely force Maresca to rotate, but starting goalkeeper Sánchez is likely to remain between the posts.
RB: Malo Gusto—With Reece James battling illness over the weekend, Gusto looks set to retain his place at right-back.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Maresca’s reshuffle in defence starts with the inclusion of Tosin, who primarily featured in Europe for the Blues last season, but is ample cover for Trevoh Chalobah.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—With Levi Colwill a doubt through illness, Maresca may opt for the centre-back partnership that played several times together during their run to UEFA Conference League glory.
LB: Marc Cucurella—There are few alternatives for the manager to consider, even if Cucurella struggled in their defeat to Flamengo.
CM: Roméo Lavia—Maresca will have to carefully manage the injury-prone Lavia, who returned to the bench last time out after starting in the 2–0 win over LAFC.
CM: Dário Essugo—Only Cucurella played more minutes in all competitions for Chelsea than Moisés Caicedo last season, and the Ecuadorian star has started both games at the tournament so far. He could do with some respite, and although supporters would love to see Andrey Santos given a chance, Maresca has seemingly taken to new arrival Essugo more.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto has scored in each of Chelsea’s games thus far and is blossoming into a favourite of the manager. The winger should retain his place down the right.
AM: Cole Palmer—Chelsea’s talisman is yet to arrive in the United States and, in truth Palmer’s sequences of brilliance were rather sporadic during the second-half of 2024–25. He could‘ve done with an extended break after season’s end.
LW: Noni Madueke—Maresca is seemingly shifting Madueke around to accommodate Neto, even though the Englishman was arguably Chelsea’s best-performing winger last season. Still, Madueke may return to the starting lineup on Tuesday and function off his ’traditional’ flank.
ST: Liam Delap—The boss could get creative and utilise Christopher Nkunku in a fluid centre-forward position, while Marc Guiu came off the bench on Matchday 2. However, with Nicolas Jackson suspended, it seems likely that the new signing will get another start up top.