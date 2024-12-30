Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Premier League
Chelsea close out the year with a visit to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.
The Blues are coming off a disappointing loss against Fulham that saw them drop to third in the table, leapfrogged by Arsenal and now seven points back from Liverpool. Enzo Maresca's side looked flat and must find a way to return to form before the end of 2024, or they risk getting caught by the chasing pack in the hunt for the UEFA Champions League places.
Maresca has made only four substitutions in Chelsea's last three Premier League games. Despite the depth of Chelsea's squad, the Italian manager has opted not to rotate much in the Premier League. Players like João Félix and Renato Veiga have barely seen any action in domestically.
Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile remain out through injury and Romeo Lavia will likely also miss out on the last fixture of the year. Noni Madueke was left out of the squad against Fulham due to "technical reasons" but could return to add a spark that Chelsea's wingers have lacked in the last two games.
Here's how Chelsea could look vs. Ipswich Town.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez has had key saves in recent games but his play on the ball remains a problem.
RB: Axel Disasi—Malo Gusto has failed to impress recently and Disasi could get an opportunity to start in his place.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo will continue to start given the injuries at center back.
CB: Levi Colwill—The Chelsea academy product will hope for a better showing against Ipswich.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella's looked good going forward in recent games, continuing his strong season.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian has been one of the best midfielders in Europe since the start of the season.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Chelsea's captain will occupy the half spaces in possession, linking up with Cole Palmer as the pair continues to be the key to the attack.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto still has just one Premier League goal for Chelsea, the outside the box strike against Arsenal.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer's goal against Fulham was his 26th of the year in the Premier League, a new Chelsea record.
LW: João Félix—Félix hasn't featured in Chelsea's last three league games but should get a chance to prove his worth against Ipswich.
ST: Christopher Nkunku—Nkunku will get the nod over Nicolas Jackson for only the third time in the Premier League season.