Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland: Eight Changes From Ajax Demolition
Chelsea and Sunderland lock horns for the first time in almost a decade this Saturday in the Premier League, with the Blues aiming to continue their excellent recent form at Stamford Bridge.
Willian, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi were on the scoresheet for Chelsea the last time these sides clashed in 2017, the Blues running out 5–1 winners in John Terry’s final match for the club. Much has changed since then, but Enzo Maresca will be aiming for a repeat of that result when Sunderland visit Stamford Bridge this weekend.
The Blues enter the match having won their previous four games in all competitions, rising above nagging injury issues to build momentum at a crucial juncture. Their resounding victory over Ajax on Wednesday offered Maresca the opportunity to rest players, which should benefit Chelsea for their meeting with the Black Cats.
Here is how Chelsea could line up on Saturday, with eight changes predicted from the victory over Ajax.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez entered the season with question marks hanging over his head. While he’s still some distance from the division’s elite stoppers, he’s been largely solid this term—bar his reckless red card against Manchester United.
RB: Reece James—The Chelsea skipper was crucial in victory at Nottingham Forest, producing a goal and assist in the 3–0 win. With Malo Gusto suspended following a needless red card at the City Ground, James is certain to start on Saturday.
CB: Josh Acheampong—Acheampong was also on the scoresheet against Forest, netting his first senior goal for the Blues with a bullet header. The youngster, who was rested midweek, also handled Forest’s array of powerful forwards with little fuss.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The 26-year-old was one of many rested against Ajax, with Wesley Fofana partnering Tosin Adarabioyo in the centre of defence before Chalobah was given the chance to stretch his legs later on.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Only Pedro Neto has created more chances than Cucurella’s 11 in the Premier League for Chelsea, with the Spaniard certain to be an attacking threat against Sunderland. Defensively, he seldom puts a foot wrong, either.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo can’t stop scoring this season. A stunner at Liverpool before the international break was added to against Ajax midweek, meaning he now has four in all competitions and is Chelsea’s joint-top scorer in the league.
DM: Roméo Lavia—Lavia is enjoying a rare injury-free spell and is earning plenty of minutes in the double pivot. He could partner Caicedo this weekend, although Andrey Santos is another option for Maresca.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto was the difference-maker for Chelsea after half time last weekend, assisting Acheampong with a teasing cross and firing home the second with a 20-yard free kick. He admitted he prefers playing on the right-hand side after the win at Forest.
AM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández returned from a small injury issue midweek and scored one of Chelsea’s two penalties against Ajax. He was withdrawn at half time and should be fresh against Sunderland as he fills in for the injured Cole Palmer in attacking midfield.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—The summer signing has been incredibly lively since gaining full match sharpness and should start against the Black Cats. He will be desperate to get his first goal or assist for the Blues.
ST: João Pedro—Pedro served a European suspension midweek and will be well-rested for the clash with Sunderland. The Brazilian is in the midst of a goal drought having failed to score since the win over Fulham in late August.