Chelsea’s Route to 2025 Club World Cup Final: Major Conflict of Interest on Horizon
It’s not been all plain sailing for Chelsea at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup but they have confirmed their place in the knockout phase of the competition regardless.
An opening round victory over Los Angeles FC set them on the right path but a hugely disappointing and fiery 3–1 defeat to Flamengo in their subsequent outing threatened their place in the last 16. Fortunately, ES Tunis posed little resistance in Chelsea’s final Group D outing, with a 3–0 victory confirming their progression.
Things should get much trickier for Enzo Maresca’s side from here on out as the calibre of opposition increases, with the Blues already meeting challenging European foes in the next round.
Here’s Chelsea’s potential route to the Club World Cup final.
Chelsea Last 16 Opponents
Chelsea ended up finished second in Group D after their collapse against Flamengo on Matchday 2 but it’s proven a blessing in disguise for the west Londoners. Instead of a clash against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, they are presented with Portuguese side Benfica in the last 16.
The Lisbon outfit will prove an uncomfortable hurdle having picked up seven points in the group stage—including three against Bayern—and in-form maestro Ángel Di María will be integral to unlocking the Blues.
However, Chelsea will be strong favourites against Benfica, who they faced most recently in the 2012–13 Europa League final. The Blues won that game and have a perfect record in three past meetings.
Chelsea’s Potential Quarter-Final Opponents
Chelsea don’t know their quarter-final opponents yet but they do know their adversaries will be Brazilian. The Blues will face the winner of the last 16 clash between Palmeiras and Botafogo—providing the English side reach the last eight, of course—with the latter having shown their credentials by beating European champions Paris Saint-Germain during the group stage.
They could face one of their future players in the quarter-finals, with Palmeiras star Estêvão Willian joining Chelsea after the Club World Cup. The teenage phenom has already admitted that he has struggled to focus ahead of his imminent arrival in west London and his motivation will be put to the test if he faces this almighty awkward confrontation.
The Blues have never faced off against Botafogo in a competitive fixture but they have duelled Palmeiras once before. Chelsea beat the South Americans 2–1 after extra-time in the 2021 Club World Cup final thanks to a Kai Havertz penalty.
Chelsea’s Potential Semi-Final Opponents
Chelsea’s potential semi-final opponents are pretty uncertain at present. They will face either the winners of Group E/G or the runners-up from Group F/H in the last four, meaning there are a plethora of different opponents they could battle.
In Group G, Juventus and Manchester City are competing for top spot and will clash in their final group stage outing, with Chelsea unlikely to relish a semi-final meeting with either. In Group E, Inter and River Plate are in the driving seat for a first-place finish, with the former posing a particularly mighty challenge.
The trio of Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense and Mamelodi Sundowns could all finish second in the fiercely competitive Group F, while Real Madrid, RB Salzburg and Al Hilal are competing for qualification in Group H—one of the latter two looking most likely to come second.
Chelsea’s Potential Final Opponents
Chelsea could face any knockout phase qualifier on the other side of the Club World Cup draw, with Paris Saint-Germain the nightmare opposition. Of course, the Blues have significant work to do before they can worry about the showpiece event, but they will be hopeful of avoiding PSG should they make the final.
The aforementioned Bayern Munich are also potential opponents, as well as Flamengo, who beat Chelsea in the group stage. However, one of the pair will be knocked out in the last 16.
As things stand, Juventus, Man City, Real Madrid, Dortmund and Inter are the potential European opposition on the cards but several of those names could be ruled out after their final group stage matches.
