‘Anything Can Happen’—Chelsea Star Makes Surprise Ballon d’Or Claim
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has admitted that he hopes to win the Ballon d’Or, but similarly believes it will also be “very difficult” for him to do so.
No fullback has ever won world football’s most prestigious individual prize, with Roberto Carlos (2002), Andreas Brehme (1990), Paul Breitner (1981) and Ruud Krol (1979) going closest with top-three finishes.
One of the perceived driving forces behind Trent Alexander-Arnold choosing to join Real Madrid this summer was his personal ambition to win the Ballon d’Or and write that history.
Alexander-Arnold isn’t nominated in 2025, but he faces potential competition in the future from Cucurella. The all-action left back played huge roles in Chelsea’s recent triumphs, as he did when Spain won Euro 2024. Should La Roja prevail at the World Cup in 2026, it is likely that Cucurella will have contributed significantly. Chelsea are also Premier League title challengers in 2025–26.
“Well, I don’t know...anything can happen!” he told AS when the Ballon d’Or question was put to him.
“I wish, but it would be very difficult. It would certainly be historic, and on a personal level, it would be unforgettable. But it’s not easy.”
After it was pointed out that Dani Carvajal only finished fourth in 2024, Cucurella continued: “Well, in the end, people focus on the forwards. They turn on the TV and want to see the ones who score goals...and I’m the first! I understand that those who vote for those who have the most entertaining games, but a defender [centre back] has won before, and it could happen again.”
Cucurella is not shortlisted for this year’s award, presented in Paris on Sep. 22. But fullback trio Denzel Dumfries, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are. Still, the likelihood of any of the three winning is slim when forwards Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah are most heavily favoured, with Dembélé the number one candidate.