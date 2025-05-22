Chelsea ‘Take Strong Enzo Fernandez Stance‘ After Real Madrid Interest
Chelsea are “determined” to stop vice-captain Enzo Fernández from leaving the club to join Real Madrid this summer, according to a report.
Fernández has overcome early struggles following his record transfer to Stamford Bridge off the back of winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. At £106.8 million ($143.1 million), he became the most expensive player in Premier League history, later surpassed by teammate Moisés Caicedo.
With Chelsea much improved in 2024–25, Fernández has earned plenty of plaudits for his role in midfield. But with such performances, transfer links haven’t been far behind.
Real Madrid have visions of bolstering their midfield this summer for incoming coach Xabi Alonso, having not replaced Toni Kroos last year and Luka Modrić nearing the end of his career.
But The Guardian has reported that Chelsea have “no intention of selling” Fernández, who has emerged alongside a number of other options on Madrid’s transfer radar. Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson are alternatives, although Martin Zubimendi, another target, looks likely to join Arsenal from Real Sociedad instead.
The newspaper report notes that there is “no panic” regarding the “noise” and speculation that is surrounded Fernández, and Chelsea will resist efforts from Madrid and others to sign him. The Spanish giants may not even have the necessary funds available, while there is no suggestion that Fernández himself is unhappy, and Chelsea might only consider selling if he were to cause problems internally.
Plenty of that noise comes from Spain. AS claims that Fernández is “attracted” to the idea of joining Madrid, with conversations taking place between the club and his representatives prior to joining Chelsea. A price tag of €120 million (£101.2 million, $135.5 million) is reported to be a “starting point” for potential negotiations, although there has been no formal contact over a transfer yet.
Alonso’s preferred midfield signing is thought to be Bayer Leverkusen no.10 Florian Wirtz, a player he obviously knows extremely well from his time at the BayArena. But whether Madrid go after Wirtz, Fernández or someone else, a big-money signing is thought to require a major sale first, which could push a frustrated Rodrygo further towards the exit.