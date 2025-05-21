Real Madrid Eye ‘Attractive’ €58 Million Signing, Rodrygo Could Face Axe
Real Madrid have surprisingly set their sights on Athletic Club’s sought-after winger Nico Williams, who is thought to be a long-term transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea, according to reports in Spain.
The electric forward has been a key starter for his boyhood club over the past three seasons, hitting double digits for combined La Liga goals and assists during each campaign. This domestic form, coupled with a particularly eye-catching Euro 2024 tournament for eventual champions Spain, has propelled Williams onto the wishlist of Europe’s elite.
Barcelona were reportedly on the cusp of completing a deal for the 22-year-old last summer only to be turned down by the player. The Catalan giants have since publicly stepped down from the transfer race, but they have been replaced by their arch rivals Real Madrid.
That, at least, is what MARCA have claimed. The Madrid-based publication claim that Williams is viewed as an “attractive prospect” for Real, particularly as his Athletic contract is said to include an affordable €58 million ($65.4 million, £48.9 million) release clause.
If Madrid persist with this pursuit of Williams, it would point to an exit for one of their existing forwards. Rodrygo is thought to be the most likely candidate.
The Brazilian forward has been persistently linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in recent weeks after a frustrating campaign as the club’s fourth-choice forward behind Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Manchester United and Arsenal have both been credited with interest in Rodrygo, although he won’t be offloaded until the club’s new manager—widely expected to be Xabi Alonso—has assessed his qualities.
Williams’s fee would likely be a lot cheaper than any sum Rodrygo could command, although his expected salary demands may be comparable. The Athletic forward is thought to be one of the division’s top earners—which is a consequence of the club’s policy to only sign Basque players and thereby divert funds towards keeping their stars—and could even ask for a payrise.