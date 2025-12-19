Chelsea ‘Submit Bid’ for Arsenal Striker Target Ahead of January Transfer Window
Chelsea have made the first move to beat Arsenal to the signature of Saint-Étienne striker Djylian N’Guessan, according to a report in France.
The 17-year-old, a France Under-20 international, is highly rated in his homeland and made eight appearances for Saint-Étienne last season in Ligue 1, earning minutes even thought the club were locked in a relegation battle which they failed to survive,
Despite being expected to become Saint-Étienne’s regular starter this season in Ligue 2, N’Guessan has been afforded just one appearance amid a rift behind the scenes involving his contract. The exciting striker is out of contract in 2027 and, according to L’Équipe, is refusing to sign an extension.
Unable to entertain the loss of a valuable asset for free, Saint-Étienne have made N’Guessan available for transfer and the report claims Chelsea have already made an approach over a deal worth €8 million (£7 million, $9.4 million). That approach has been rejected, with the French side demanding closer to €12.5 million.
Whether Chelsea will return with an improved offer is not yet clear. Saint-Étienne are hopeful of sparking a bidding war in the Premier League, where Arsenal and also Brentford are admirers.
Chelsea’s owners, BlueCo, who also own French side Strasbourg, are eager to invest heavily in young prospects, although that strategy has now always appeased the entire fanbase.
John Terry Urges Chelsea to Re-Sign Former Star
One common criticism of Chelsea is a perceived lack of experience throughout Enzo Maresca’s squad.
With Raheem Sterling exiled, the oldest player in the regular squad is 28-year-old centre back Tosin Adarabioyo, who is one of just seven members above 25.
Blues icon John Terry has urged Chelsea to address that inexperience with a January reunion with 41-year-old defender Thiago Silva who, as first reported by Globo Esporte, is looking to leave Fluminense this winter and return to Europe. His family remained in London following his departure from Chelsea in 2024 and his sons, Isago and Iago, play in the Blues’ academy.
“Thiago Silva is available,” Terry highlighted on TikTok. “Now, listen to me, a man with great experience, a man with a great relationship with our football club.
“His two kids are in our academy, no doubt he’s going to be back in London over here with his family for Christmas. I would love to see this man back at our football club playing alongside these players.
“Now, I’m not saying he has to play every week, but just the experience he can bring, playing alongside someone like that ... Probably goes back to my role under Antonio Conte in 2017 when we won the league.
“I didn’t play, but I had a role to play within the group, be that buffer between the players, the manager, the owners, and have that bit of experience where, sometimes, when you’re going through a tough spell or when you’re going through a good spell as well, you know what to say, what to deliver, and he certainly brings that as well.
“So, Thiago Silva back to Chelsea, that would make everyone very, very happy, me included in that, so who knows? I’m just throwing it out there. Thiago, we love you.”
Silva became a fan-favourite during his four years at Chelsea, making 155 appearances for the Blues and lifting the Champions League trophy under Thomas Tuchel in 2021.