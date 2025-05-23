Chelsea ‘Switch Focus‘ in Summer Striker Search, Three Targets Named
Chelsea have been tipped to take their search for a new striker in a different direction this summer, with reports around the globe predicting different moves for the Blues.
It is no secret that both the club‘s owners and manager Enzo Maresca are hopeful of signing a new striker this summer, having seen an approach for Napoli‘s Victor Osimhen collapse late in the summer of 2024.
Liam Delap of Ipswich Town has been touted as the primary target but Manchester United are known to be pushing for his signature as well and now numerous reports have claimed Chelsea are looking elsewhere.
Beginning with RMC Sport, it is claimed that Chelsea have ramped up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt‘s Hugo Ekitike. The 22-year-old, who scored 22 goals and added a further 12 assists across all competitions this season, is said to be “high” on Chelsea‘s wish list and negotiations between the two clubs are thought to have begun.
Much could depend on Chelsea‘s final Premier League finish. The Blues are vying to qualify for the Champions League and reaching Europe‘s top competition could open the door to new, expensive targets.
The Guardian state it is RB Leipzig‘s Benjamin Šeško who will emerge as the leading candidate if Chelsea reach the Champions League, having been scouted by the Blues for the best part of three years now.
Delap remains a popular target, not least because of his release clause of £30 million ($40.5 million), but the level of competition for his signature has forced Chelsea to consider other options.
One such target who has been increasingly linked with Chelsea in recent days is Brighton & Hove Albion‘s João Pedro. It was recently reported that Chelsea are ready to pay £50 million ($67.4 million) to get a deal done this summer.
That has now been backed up by Globo, who go as far as to claim Chelsea are looking to sign Pedro before this summer‘s Club World Cup kicks off next month.
Chelsea have a long list of targets and, once their Champions League fate is sealed, will likely work quickly to put their plans in motion, although just which players will emerge as leading candidates is evidently not yet clear.