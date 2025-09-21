Chelsea Ruthlessly Trolled by Enzo Maresca’s Former Club After Man Utd Loss
The official English language X account of Sevilla pulled no punches on Saturday evening.
In the hours after Chelsea found themselves on the wrong end of a chaotic 2–1 defeat away to Manchester United, the La Liga outfit—which Blues boss Enzo Maresca used to call home—took to social media to highlight the Premier League side’s dire record at Old Trafford.
With the use of just 17 words, Sevilla’s admin pointed out that they had beaten United away from home five years more recently than Chelsea, who haven’t earned a victory at the Theatre of Dreams since 2013. In a damning addendum, the account pointed out: “We don’t play in the Premier League.”
Chelsea’s miserable run on the road against United has coincided with a historically dire period for the Red Devils. In the 12 years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, an ever-expanding list of clubs have ended their long wait for an Old Trafford win.
The likes of West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and—of course—Sevilla have all triumphed at a venue which remains a firmly unhappy hunting ground for Chelsea. Ferguson was still in the dugout the last time United lost at home to the Blues back in May 2013. Over the subsequent 13 clashes in Manchester, there have been six draws and seven home wins.
Sevilla, who earned a 2–1 win at Old Trafford in March 2018 to knock United out of the Champions League round of 16, were quick to highlight Chelsea’s failings despite the obvious link to Maresca.
The former Italian midfielder enjoyed four years playing for Sevilla between 2005–09, racking up 141 appearances, 21 goals and five trophies. Before facing the club’s city rivals Real Betis in last summer’s Conference League final, Maresca outlined his deep-rooted connections to the city.
“I met my wife in Seville, and she is from Seville,” he said. “My first son was born in Seville. I played four years for Sevilla, a big derby against Betis, and I scored a goal when we won a derby 1–0, so I know they don’t love me!” Apparently, the brain behind Sevilla’s English X account isn’t too found of Maresca either.