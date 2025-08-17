Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: How to Watch Premier League Clash on TV, Live Stream
The world champions are understandably carrying a swagger into the 2025–26 season, and there’s a sense that Chelsea could compete for the Premier League title.
The Blues merely teased a challenge last term, fading away over Christmas, but Enzo Maresca’s side have since evolved and their successful campaign out in the United States this summer showed that the west Londoners are potential champions in the making.
The club have been busy again shuffling their deck, with an array of fresh faces poised to dazzle at Stamford Bridge this term. FA Cup and Community Shield winners Crystal Palace are their opening weekend opponents, with Chelsea enjoying a London-heavy start to the new season.
Here’s how you can watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 17
- Kick-Off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: James Bell
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace on TV and Live Stream
This fixture is part of Sky Sports’ first Super Sunday of the 2025–26 season, so viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Ultra HD. The game is also available to stream on Sky GO and NOW TV.
There are a few options if you’re tuning in from the United States, including NBC Sports, Telemundo and USA Network. FuboTV is streaming the Premier League clash in both the U.S. and Canada.
Canadians can also watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace through a DAZN subscription, which costs $34.99/month for a year. Cheaper subscriptions do not grant access to Premier League games.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Chelsea and Crystal Palace?
The Blues have a relatively kind start to the new season, and don’t have to leave London until September 20, when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.
After their clash with the Eagles, Chelsea visit West Ham United on Friday night before hosting Fulham and travelling to Brentford in a pair of all-west London affairs.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed Palace’s demotion to the Conference League, so they must get through a playoff to reach the league phase. The Eagles have been drawn against Fredrikstad, with the first leg taking place at Selhurst Park on Thursday.
Next weekend’s Premier League bout with Nottingham Forest, who took their Europa League spot, is bound to have an edge.