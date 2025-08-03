Chelsea’s Young Star ‘Wants to Leave’, Interested Teams Revealed
Chelsea player Tyrique George wants out of London this summer amid concerns of consistent minutes in the wake of summer signings.
The Blues have notably brought in João Pedro and Liam Delap as striker options, while the arrivals of Jamie Gittens and Estêvão threaten George’s position within in the squad. Even with the departure of Noni Madueke, the 19-year-old forward also has Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto to compete against.
George played a role in Chelsea lifting both the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies this past season, but is pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge, Fabrizio Romano revealed.
Among those thought to be interested in George are Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach. While discussion are ongoing around whether the move is permanent or a loan, Chelsea reportedly prefer to keep George though will not stand in his push for more game time.
The UEFA Conference League served as an opportunity for George to impress first-year manager Enzo Maresca, but improved expectations and competing in the Champions League next season could force the Italian to rely on his proven stars more often.
George has been in Chelsea’s academy since 2014. He made his senior debut on Aug. 29, 2024 in the UEFA Conference League playoff round against Servette, going on to score his first goal in the quarterfinals against Legia Warsaw on Apr. 10. His first Premier League goal shortly followed 10 days later against Fulham in a 2–1 win at Craven Cottage. In total, he made eight league appearances in 2024–25.
The teenager also made two appearances in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage this summer before going through the entire knockout stage without a minute of action. Chelsea went on to lift the trophy by defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the final as the player received medals for both of the Blues’ triumphs last season.
George is under contract with Chelsea through 2027.