Cesar Azpilicueta happy to communicate in French with new signings Edoaurd Mendy and Thiago Silva

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed the Chelsea defence were communicating in French against Crystal Palace to support Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy. 

Mendy was making his Premier League debut for the Blues following his arrival from French, while Silva was making his second appearance in the league, and both are still learning the native English language after their switches from France. 

Communication though across the backline wasn't affected, as per club-captain Azpilicueta, stating that speaking French against Crystal Palace was the 'best way' for the Blues defence. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-crystal-palace (17)

"Yes it’s true, we were communicating in French," admitted Azpilicueta to the official Chelsea website. 

"I speak French, as does Thiago, and obviously Kurt does as well. It was a good way for us to talk at the back. Edu [Mendy] in goal speaks French too, so it was the best way for us.

"We try to help out as much as possible with the players that don’t speak English at the moment and it is no problem for us. Thiago also speaks the same language as Jorginho, so he can communicate with him too.

chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (30)

"I think language is secondary though. Football is a universal game and for people like Thiago, he’s been around the game for a long time and can lead others even without speaking the language so well.

"We want to make the adaptation as easy as possible for the new players and if we have to speak French in defence until the guys understand English, then that is fine."

----------

