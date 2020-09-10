SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic 'in contention' for Chelsea's Premier League opener against Brighton

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic is in contention for Chelsea's opening Premier League game of the season against Brighton on Monday night. 

The 21-year-old was forced off in the second-half of the FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal at Wembley at the start of August as he pulled him hamstring, and was facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for the start of the season.

But the American trained with the rest of the Blues squad on Wednesday at Cobham and Lampard delivered positive news regarding his involvement against Brighton. 

He also mentioned captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who also was forced off through injury in the FA Cup final. 

"I'm certainly very happy to welcome them both back," said Lampard. "They both trained since Wednesday, it was their first day training with the team, so they are both in contention for Monday. 

"You know I have to be careful, I have a squad to pick from, but the way they are training, and the attitude that they come back with looks like they are over those injuries. I will just have to make sure I manage them both back in, in their own ways."

Chelsea will though be without Hakim Ziyech [knee] and Ben Chilwell [heel] on Monday. Ziyech is still recovering after he came off with a knock in the 1-1 friendly at Brighton and is hopeful to be in a couple of weeks. Chilwell continues to work on his fitness. 

