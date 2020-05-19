Frank Lampard defends John Terry wearing full kit after Champions League triumph

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry has received plenty of criticism after he changed into his full kit following the Blues' Champions League victory against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Terry was suspended for the final in Germany after he was sent off in the second-leg of the Blues' semi-final clash against Barcelona, following an off-the-ball incident with Alexis Sanchez.

Chelsea were depleted in numbers with several suspensions, missing Terry and Branislav Ivanovic at the back, whilst David Luiz and Gary Cahill played through injury.

Lampard captained the Blues to glory in Terry's absence, but the pair lifted the trophy together as club and vice-captain.

However many have poked fun at Terry since for wearing his full kit despite not even being in the matchday squad.

Frank Lampard defended his former Chelsea teammate and said he fully deserved to wear what he wanted lifting that trophy.

"If there is one man at this football club who deserves that moment, it was John," Lampard told Sky Sports. "He was fighting along the way, sticking his body on the line in the first leg against Barcelona.

"It's the modern day of social media, people want to jump on anything! The main man of the club can wear what he wants. He can pick up that cup in whatever he wants, and it's fully deserved!"

Chelsea enjoyed their greatest ever night in the history of the football club and Lampard looked back on the rollercoaster 2011/12 campaign.

"You struggle to believe the story," added Lampard. "There were so many sub-plots to what was the best year in Chelsea's history.

"The best night of my footballing life. It was an incredible night. For many a year, we'd be trying to win it, we'd lost finals, semi-finals, and it felt like the last chance for this group."

