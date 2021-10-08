Official: Five Chelsea Players Among 30-Man Ballon d'Or Shortlist

Five Chelsea players have been included in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, it has been confirmed.

The nominees for the prestigious award were revealed on Friday afternoon, which sees Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount all included on the list.

Jorginho was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, while Kante picked up the UEFA Men's Midfielder of the Year award.

Chelsea make up a sixth of the shortlist and will be hoping to land either the winner, or at least in the top five for the award.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on November 29 in Paris at a gala event at the Chatelet Theatre.

Full list of nominees:

Cesar Azpilicueta

Nicolo Barella

Karim Benzema

Leonardo Bonucci

Kevin De Bruyne

Giorgio Chiellini

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ruben Dias

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Bruno Fernandes

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Jorginho

N'Golo Kanté

Simon Kjaer

Robert Lewandowski

Romelu Lukaku

Riyad Mahrez

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Gerard Moreno

Mason Mount

Neymar

Pedri

Mohamed Salah

Raheem Sterling

Luis Suarez

