Official: Five Chelsea Players Among 30-Man Ballon d'Or Shortlist

Official: Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Mount & Lukaku Among Chelsea Players On 30-Man 2021 Ballon d'Or Shortlist
Five Chelsea players have been included in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, it has been confirmed.
The nominees for the prestigious award were revealed on Friday afternoon, which sees Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount all included on the list.
Jorginho was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, while Kante picked up the UEFA Men's Midfielder of the Year award.
Chelsea make up a sixth of the shortlist and will be hoping to land either the winner, or at least in the top five for the award.
The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on November 29 in Paris at a gala event at the Chatelet Theatre.
Full list of nominees:
Cesar Azpilicueta
Nicolo Barella
Karim Benzema
Leonardo Bonucci
Kevin De Bruyne
Giorgio Chiellini
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ruben Dias
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Bruno Fernandes
Phil Foden
Erling Haaland
Jorginho
N'Golo Kanté
Simon Kjaer
Robert Lewandowski
Romelu Lukaku
Riyad Mahrez
Lautaro Martinez
Kylian Mbappé
Lionel Messi
Luka Modric
Gerard Moreno
Mason Mount
Neymar
Pedri
Mohamed Salah
Raheem Sterling
Luis Suarez
