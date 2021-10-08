Official: Five Chelsea Players Among 30-Man Ballon d'Or Shortlist

    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Official: Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Mount & Lukaku Among Chelsea Players On 30-Man 2021 Ballon d'Or Shortlist

    Author:

    Five Chelsea players have been included in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, it has been confirmed. 

    The nominees for the prestigious award were revealed on Friday afternoon, which sees Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount all included on the list. 

    Jorginho was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, while Kante picked up the UEFA Men's Midfielder of the Year award. 

    Chelsea make up a sixth of the shortlist and will be hoping to land either the winner, or at least in the top five for the award. 

    The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on November 29 in Paris at a gala event at the Chatelet Theatre.

    Full list of nominees:

    Cesar Azpilicueta

    Nicolo Barella

    Karim Benzema

    Leonardo Bonucci

    Kevin De Bruyne

    Giorgio Chiellini

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Ruben Dias

    Gianluigi Donnarumma

    Bruno Fernandes

    Phil Foden

    Erling Haaland

    Jorginho

    N'Golo Kanté

    Simon Kjaer

    Robert Lewandowski

    Romelu Lukaku

    Riyad Mahrez

    Lautaro Martinez

    Kylian Mbappé

    Lionel Messi

    Luka Modric

    Gerard Moreno

    Mason Mount

    Neymar

    Pedri

    Mohamed Salah

    Raheem Sterling

    Luis Suarez

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

