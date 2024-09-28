Chivas Predicted Lineup vs. Monterrey: Liga MX
Chivas hosts Monterrey on Saturday night in a clash between two teams currently in a direct playoff spot in Liga MX's Apertura 2024.
Fernando Gago's will have center-back Gilberto Sepúlveda available for selection after he recovered from a thigh injury that's kept him out of action for the last three games. Chivas will still be without Cade Cowell and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, who might not be back to full fitness until after the upcoming international break.
Gago's team hasn't played poorly in recent losses to Cruz Azul and América, it's just lacked end product in front of goal.
Here's how Chivas might set up vs. Monterrey in Liga MX
Chivas Predicted Lineup vs. Monterrey – Liga MX
GK: Raúl Rangel: Rangel looks to set a record of eight straight clean sheets at home.
LB: José Castillo: The 22-year-old defender is just one young players Gago has gambled on since he arrived last season. Castillo has the ability to play different positions in the back-line; however, he's settled as Gago's preferred choice at left-back.
CB: Jesús Orozco Chiquete: Chiquete is one of Chivas's mainstays in the lineup. Alongside captain Antonio Briseño, they've become one of the best center-back pairings in Liga MX.
CB: Antonio Briseño: The 2011 U-17 World Cup champion is playing some of the best soccer of his career. He struggled earlier in his career, but has found a home in Chivas.
RB: Alan Mozo: Mozo has taken his game to the next level becoming one of the best right-backs in Liga MX. His recent performances earned him a long awaited call-up to the Mexican national team. His ability to go forward and send dangerous crosses into the box is second to none in his position right now in Liga MX.
CM: Fernando González: "El Oso" is Chivas's anchor in the midfield. He will likely be tasked with keeping a close eye on Sergio Canales throughout the game. He works primarily as a defensive midfielder, allowing freedom to others around him.
CM: Erick Gutiérrez: The former PSV player is essential to the possession-based style Gago preaches. He's usually an option in build-up play and the metronome in midfield.
CM: Fernando Beltrán: "El Nene" has shown his quality in Apertura 2024. He's the most offensive out of Chivas's three CM's and is constantly on the ball whenever Chivas enters the other team's half.
LW: Carlos Cisneros: Cisneros hasn't been a regular in the starting XI lately with Mateo Chávez eating into his minutes. However, the left-winger hasn't been as dangerous for Chivas with the majority of its attack leaning toward the right. Cisneros's direct play and speed could add a different element to the front-line.
RW: Roberto Alvarado: "El Piojo" is undoubtedly Chivas's best player and most dangerous piece up front. The Mexican international has shown immense growth under Gago, becoming one of the best players in all of Liga MX.
ST: Armando González: The 21-year-old striker has taken ownership of the position. "La Hormiga" has taken advantage of Chicharito's injury woes and scored three goals already this season. He's still raw and may miss chances, but he's constantly finding himself with scoring opportunities, which is an encouraging sign of his potential.