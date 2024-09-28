Chivas vs. Monterrey: Liga MX Preview, Predictions, Team News
Monterrey takes on Club Guadalajara in one of the most intriguing matches of Liga MX matchweek 10. Both teams dropped points last weekend and will try to bounce back to solidify a place in the direct playoff spots.
Chivas has lost two out of its last three games with defeats against two of its rivals in Club América and Cruz Azul, still hanging on to sixth in the standings and the last direct playoff spot available. Fernando Gago's team had chances to avoid defeat in both matches, but his team wasn't sharp in front of goal in either game.
Los Rojiblancos now host Monterrey looking to continue its dominance in the Estadio Akron. Chivas is looking to break its record of most consecutive games with a clean sheet at home with what would be its eighth straight game. It will also look to reach reach 10 straight games unbeaten at home, a record set back in the Clausura 2017 season.
Monterrey could only manage a draw over the weekend at home vs. Mazatlan. Although it has one of the most powerful sides in the league, there's still a lot of questions about the team's style – or lack thereof – and if it will eventually reach the potential of the individual quality in the squad.
Nevertheless, Monterrey sit third on the table and depending on this weekend's results, they could go into matchweek 11 in first place.
What Time Does Chivas vs. Monterrey Kick-off?
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Akron
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kick-off Time: 11:05 p.m. EST
Chivas vs. Monterrey H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Chivas: 3 wins
- Monterrey: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chivas
Monterrey
Cruz Azul 1–0 Chivas: Sept. 21, 2024
Monterrey 0–0 Mazatlán: Sept. 21, 2024
Chivas 2–0 León: Sept. 18, 2024
Monterrey 3–2 Juárez: Sept. 18, 2024
América 1–0 Chivas: Sept. 14, 2024
Santos 0–2 Monterrey: Sept. 14, 2024
Chivas 5–0 Juárez: Aug. 31, 2024
Monterrey 1–2 Toluca: Aug. 31, 2024
Tigres 1–1 Chivas: Aug. 24, 2024
Tijuana 2–2 Monterrey: Aug. 23, 2024
How To Watch Chivas vs. Monterrey on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Telemundo
Mexico
Amazon Prime/Chivas TV
Chivas Team News
Fernando Gago has defender Gilberto Sepúlveda available after missing the last three games due to injury, fortifying an already strong back-line. Cade Cowell is still out recovering from an injury and won't be available for selection for the fourth game in a row. The U.S. international had been a key piece in Gago's system to start the season with three goals in six games.
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández returned after a thigh injury in last week's game against León. However, the Mexican national team all-time leading scorer re-aggravated his injury and is once again unavailable for selection.
Chivas Predicted Lineup vs. Monterrey
Rangel; Castillo, Briseño, Orozco, Mozo; González, Gutiérrez, Beltrán; Cisneros, Alvarado, González
Monterrey Team News
Monterrey will be without Liga MX joint-top goalscorer Germán Berterame who will be serving the second game of his two match suspension after he was sent off in last week's match vs. Juárez. Rayados will also be without left-back, Sebastián Vegas, who was sent-off in Sunday's game vs. Mazatlán.
Martín Demichelis's side has one of the deepest rosters in Liga MX, and has options to replace his suspended players. Fans wonder if he'll continue to rotate summer signings, Oliver Torres and Lucas Ocampos, instead of finding a way to play with both of them.
Monterrey Predicted Lineup vs. Chivas
Andrada; Gutiérrez, Medina, Moreno, Arteaga; Cortizo, Rodríguez, Ambriz; Canales, Ocampos, Vázquez
Chivas vs. Monterrey Score Prediction
Monterrey has the firepower to beat anyone in Liga MX at anytime; however, it has struggled against weaker opposition in its last two games and has left a lot to be desired given the amount of talent in the squad.
Monterrey has been the best team in Liga MX away from home this season with five wins and one draw. On the other side, Chivas has turned the Estadio Akron into a fortress since last season. Gago's team has been playing well in recent games, it's just missed accuracy in front of goal. Defensively, it's allowed the second least goals in Liga MX, and the team seems to turn it up a gear at home.
Prediction: Chivas 2–1 Monterrey