Chloe Kelly Is England’s Euros Super Sub Who Nearly Walked Away
Chloe Kelly sat at a press conference table, paused, and thought about how she got here.
Here being the aftermath of the women’s Euro semifinal at the Stade de Genève, in Switzerland, where Kelly had just scored the winning goal to lift England to a 2–1 comeback win over Italy in extra time.
The 27-year-old gazed out at the media in the cramped room and contemplated her journey. Things nearly looked so different for Kelly. There’s an alternative timeline where Kelly isn’t playing soccer at all, where she is not living out her dream, making history with England.
“I felt like giving up football, so that makes you so grateful for these moments here today, and makes you enjoy every minute of that,” Kelly said after England’s win over Italy.
One hundred seventy-three days before her winning goal in the Euro 2025 semifinal, Kelly was out of favor at Manchester City and out of the England squad. She was considering taking a break from soccer altogether, as her playing minutes and happiness deteriorated.
The impasse stemmed from Manchester City’s reluctance to allow the winger to transfer to a rival team in the English Women’s Super League, which meant that Kelly had to take to social media to publicly plead for an exit from Manchester.
“With the Euros fast approaching, this summer is a huge one and I want to be in a position to give it my best shot to represent my country. Something which has always filled me with such pride and it is a true honour to do so,” Kelly said in a statement in January.
“To be dictated whom I can and can’t join with only four months left of the football season is having a huge impact on not only my career but my mental wellbeing. The situation has dragged on for too long, it's disappointing and not right.”
Kelly’s public plea worked. And, within 36 hours, Kelly went on loan to Arsenal. She would go on to make 16 appearances, scoring two goals and notching six assists as the Gunners went on a fairytale run to beat Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final. This summer, she signed a permanent deal with the team.
With Kelly’s career back on track, her performances towards the end of the 2024-25 season cemented her place in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for Euro 2025. She was again handed her famous No.18 jersey, which she had worn at England’s previous two major tournaments.
It has been an interesting year for one of the Lionesses’ most iconic players. After all, it was Kelly who famously came off the bench to score the winning goal in the women’s Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley Stadium.
Overnight, Kelly and the Lionesses became household names after delivering England its first international major soccer title since 1966.
Something that has defined Kelly’s time with England is her self-belief. Few players would have publicly criticized a team to force a move, but it was undeniably the right move for her.
Similarly, there is a quiet swagger to Kelly’s style of play. A cheeky grin often erupts in high-pressure moments, like before she converted a penalty kick in the quarterfinal against Sweden. Her confidence knows no bounds.
As a coach, Wiegman is known as a meticulous planner. And yet, England’s dramatic route to the final has been epitomized by things not going to plan. It will come as no surprise, though, that Wiegman’s trust in Kelly to be primed for big moments is factored into her role with England.
In Geneva, Wiegman said Kelly “thrives” in these high-pressure moments and that she “loves” entering a game with everything on the line.
“I think everyone accepts their role, whatever role she’s given. What we try to do is give as much clarity about that, but also the task on the pitch, when you come in, and when we make a change,” Wiegman said.
Lucy Bronze, England’s most experienced player on the Euro 2025 roster, also praised Kelly’s ineffable confidence. “When she’s on the pitch, no matter the moment or how she’s feeling, the crowd, she’s going to push her shoulders back, big up her chest, and go for it. She’s just got this attitude and confidence,” Bronze said.
When asked about who has helped her develop into the person that oozes such confidence, Kelly replied, “myself.”
“I think confidence comes from within, but from around you as well, the players that you stand beside on the pitch breed confidence in each other. The people that you surround yourself with off the pitch, my family is really important to me, and they bring a lot of confidence out of me,” said Kelly.
This unwavering self-belief is a testament to what has made her and England so impressive at Euro 2025. In moments of adversity, the Lionesses have found a way. The bench players have had a huge impact on turning games around.
After everything she has been through, Kelly is delighted to be playing her part in this rescue act, just like she did at Euro 2022. Not only did she come off the bench to score the winning goal in the 119th minute against Italy, but she also helped to create both goals in the 2–2 quarterfinal draw against Sweden.
Alongside 19-year-old breakout star Michelle Agyemang, who scored the equalizer in both the Sweden and Italy games, Kelly has been one of England’s heroes of the tournament.
“That’s what I mean when I say, when given the opportunity, we take it. Whether that’s stepping in a different position, or taking the step off the pitch onto the pitch, and any opportunity you get to wear the badge, we’re all so proud to do so,” said Kelly.
Like so much of Kelly’s career, things could have been different in Geneva. Kelly stepped up to take the penalty in the 119th minute only to see it saved by Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani, but she was quick enough to tap in the rebound and seal the semifinal win.
The winning goal was scored in front of the England fans. Kelly celebrated by asking the fans to “chill out” before then paying tribute to a legend of the men's game, Thierry Henry, by striking a pose at the corner flag. Another rollercoaster of emotions, but Kelly made it all look effortless.
Incredibly, Kelly is yet to start a match at a European championship. She has made 11 appearances for England across Euro 2022 and 2025, with all 11 coming off the bench. To cement her iconic super-sub status even more, Kelly has more substitute appearances than any other player in the history of the women’s Euros.
Next up for England is a final matchup with Spain. It is a revenge of sorts after the Spanish defeated the Lionesses 1–0 in the women’s World Cup 2023 final. Kelly was, to no surprise, a substitute in that match too. Coming on at halftime, with England already down 1–0, Kelly was unable to make her quintessential impact and created just one chance, taking zero shots.
But this is the Euros, and Kelly will be the only player on the pitch who has scored a winning goal in a women’s Euro before. And, one can imagine, she will have all the confidence to believe that she can do it again.