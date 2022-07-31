Skip to main content

England Win UEFA Women's Euro 2022 In Front Of Record-Breaking Wembley Crowd

England have won a UEFA European Women's Championship for the first time ever after beating eight-time winners Germany in front of a record-breaking crowd.

Chloe Kelly scored an extra-time winner for the Lionesses to seal a famous 2-1 victory after Ella Toone's second-half wonder goal had been canceled out by Lina Magull.

England's players pictured celebrating with their trophy after winning UEFA Women's Euro 2022

England's players pictured celebrating with their trophy after winning UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Germany had only conceded once in their first five games in the tournament and that was a freak own goal against France.

So England knew that it might take something special to score at Wembley. Step forward Manchester United star Toone.

With 62 minutes on the clock, Toone timed her run to perfection and latched onto a long-range Keira Walsh through pass.

The run was good. The finish was out of this world.

After a deft first touch got the ball under control, Toone lifted a perfect lob over Germany keeper Merle Frohms with her second touch.

SEE MORE: Women's Euro 2022 Final Highlights - Watch All The Wembley Goals

Ella Toone pictured celebrating after scoring for England in the final of Euro 2022 against Germany at Wembley

Ella Toone pictured celebrating after scoring England's opening goal against Germany

England's players and fans pictured celebrating after Ella Toone's goal against Germany in the final of Euro 2022

England's players and fans pictured celebrating after Toone's goal

Germany had been in eight previous Euros finals and won them all. But now England were just half an hour from ending that perfect record.

It was never going to be easy though and Germany hit back in the 79th minute.

Bayern Munich midfielder Magull finished clinically from a Tabea Wassmuth cross at the end of a sweeping team move.

Magull's equalizer forced extra time, which was a tense affair.

Two teams that had played free-flowing soccer and scored 33 goals between them en route to the final become tight.

The winning goal was far from the prettiest goal of the tournament but Kelly did superbly to shield the ball with her body before poking home inside a busy six-yard box.

Kelly's joy was unconfined and she was shown a yellow card for removing her shirt in celebration.

Chloe Kelly pictured (right) celebrating after scoring the winning goal for England in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Chloe Kelly (right) scored the winning goal for England in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022

UEFA Attendance Record Broken

The official attendance at Wembley Stadium was 87,192.

That figure set a new record for the biggest ever crowd at a UEFA-organized international tournament.

The previous record had been set at the men's final of Euro 1964 when 79,115 spectators witnessed Spain's 2-1 win over the Soviet Union at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

SEE ALSO: Beth Mead Wins UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Golden Boot Ahead Of Alexandra Popp

Chloe Kelly pictured scoring the goal that won UEFA Women's Euro 2022 for England
