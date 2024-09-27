Christian Pulisic Can't Stop Scoring Goals for AC Milan
USMNT and AC Milan fans have to love what they're seeing from Christian Pulisic to start the season.
The United States men's national team captain scored in his fourth straight game in all competitions when he found the back of the net in the 43rd minute. It might not be the best goal he's scored all season, but when you're in top form you get into good positions and the ball finds you.
Not only has he scored in four straight games, five if you count an international friendly against New Zealand, but he's assisting his teammates as well. In seven games for AC Milan across the Champions League and Serie A, Pulisic has five goals and two assists. He's scored 20 goals for the Rossoneri since arriving last season.
Two efforts from Tammy Abraham couldn't beat Wladimiro Falcone, but a deflected shot fell to Pulisic for AC Milan's third goal in five minutes against Lecce. Not the most impressive goal, that probably goes to his strike in the Milan derby or against Liverpool in the Champions League, but consistency leads to good results.
Mauricio Pochettino must be loving the form his captain is in as the former Chelsea manager gets ready to lead USMNT.
If Pulisic keeps up this form alongside Tammy Abraham, Álvaro Morata and Rafael Leao, AC Milan could be the team to beat in Italy.