Christian Pulisic Continues Goal Streak With Milan Derby Stunner vs. Inter
USMNT star Christian Pulisic continues to put AC Milan on his back.
The 26-year-old opened the scoring against rival Inter Milan at the San Siro, putting his side up 1-0 in just over 10 minutes played. Pulisic is no stranger to scoring first on big stage as he fired home an early strike against Liverpool during Milan's midweek 2–1 Champions League defeat.
Pulisic intercepted a pass in Inter's half and showed off his explosive pace and quality on the ball to race toward Yann Sommer's goal. The American winger brushed past would-be defenders Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard before getting a slight touch on the ball to guide it past Sommer.
It was Pulisic's third goal of the Serie A season and fourth overall for Milan. The ex-Chelsea player has now scored in four straight matches for club and country against Inter, Liverpool, Venezia and New Zealand (while on international duty with the USMNT).
The Rossoneri are in dire need of three points as they have just one league win through four matches under new boss Paulo Fonseca, with Pulisic playing his part in a bid to inspire AC Milan to three very important points.