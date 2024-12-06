Christian Pulisic Injured in First Half of AC Milan vs. Atalanta
The alarms have been raised for AC Milan as USMNT captain, Christian Pulisic, was forced to be substituted after an apparent ankle injury in the 38th minute of a pivotal Serie A match vs. Atalanta.
Pulisic was fouled by Mario Pašalić in the 32nd minute and immediately held his ankle in pain. The USMNT player tried to return to the action, but minutes later, he couldn't continue and had to be helped off the field and replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with the game tied at 1–1 in the first half.
The 26-year-old player went straight down the tunnel where he'll be examined further to evaluate the nature of the injury. AC Milan will be holding their breath as Pulisic has become a fundamental piece for the Rossoneri's success.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania native is taking over Italy in his second season with AC Milan. He leads the team with eight goals and five assists in all competitions this term, where he's taken his game to another level.
Injuries plagued Pulisic in the latter part of his Chelsea career, making it difficult for him to get consistent playing time for the English side. However, his injury luck had changed since his arrival to AC Milan, where he's been fit for most of his tenure. His availability allowed him to grow as a player and blossom in Paulo Fonseca's side. Now, both him and the team will wait anxiously in hopes this is just a minor knock.
The Rossoneri are back in action on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League against Crvena Zvezda, with Pulisic's availability for the match up in the air.