Christian Pulisic Propels AC Milan to Top of Serie A, Takes Early Golden Boot Lead
Christian Pulisic continued his strong form for AC Milan in a a statement 2–1 win over reigning Serie A champions Napoli. In doing so, the Rossoneri find themselves top of Serie A after the result.
The U.S. men’s national team star helped get the scoring started early with an assist, cutting into the box before delivering a low-driven cross to Alexis Saelemaekers for a tap-in opener in the third minute.
Later on, the 27-year-old bagged the eventual game-winning strike, firing a shot past goalkeeper Alex Meret after Strahinja Pavlović’s blistering run allowed him to cut a ball back to Youssouf Fofana, who set up Pulisic’s 31st-minute goal.
The two goal contributions brought Pulisic to four goals and two assists through the first five Serie A games of the season, leading the Italian top flight’s Golden Boot race, and passing Kevin De Bruyne, who scored Napoli’s lone goal from the penalty spot.
Pulisic’s total in all competitions also rose to six goals and two assists, having previously scored twice in the Coppa Italia.
Outside of Pulisic’s two goal contributions, he also created two chances and completed 23 of his 24 passes before leaving the match in the 59th minute, as Milan saw out the win with 10 men following Pervis Estupinán’s 57th-minute red card.
“It feels incredible, honestly, just the spirit of the team, and the way we fought also after the red card, we really gave everything, and it’s a special feeling now for us,” Pulisic said post-match. “It sends a message, we’re a good team, we’re a strong team, we can score goals, but we can also defend like this, and we have a good spirit, so it shows a lot for sure.”
Pulisic and Milan now look ahead to another massive league match, as they prepare to face Juventus on Oct. 5, in a game that will feature, arguably, the two best players from North America in Pulisic and New York-born Canadian international Jonathan David.
After that, Pulisic will likely turn his attention to the USMNT as head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s group prepares for friendlies against Ecuador on Oct. 10 and Australia on Oct. 14, continuing to build momentum for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.