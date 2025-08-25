Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David Start World Cup Season With Historic Debuts
The 2026 FIFA World Cup may still be 10 months away, but the European season could not have started any better for Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David, likely to be two of Canada’s key players at the tournament.
Both completed transfers this summer, with Buchanan securing a permanent deal with La Liga’s Villarreal after struggling for playing time with Inter Milan, while David made his long-awaited move to a European giant—Juventus—after five seasons with Lille.
In their first starts of the season, they put down performances that will go down in the history of Canadian and North American players in Europe.
For Buchanan, it was a hat-trick for Villarreal in a 5–0 win over Girona, and for David, the first goal of Juventus’s season in a 2–0 victory over Palma.
“There’s no question this is the best player pool in the history of the Canadian national team,” Canadian head coach Jesse Marsch told TSN ahead of their debuts. “They’re all playing at big clubs, they’re all being challenged in big ways, which I think is a big part in developing as a person and as a player…being put in an environment that is very, very challenging and where the levels are very, very high.”
Buchanan Becomes Second Canadian to Accomplish European Feat
Buchanan had already provided some standout moments for Villarreal as a loan player at the tail end of the 2024–25 season. Still, his comeback from injury and limited minutes hit their peak against Girona.
Playing as an outright left winger, he caressed the ball with slick dribbling in the 13th minute, weaving past two defenders before smashing a shot in from a sharp angle, scoring two more goals before the 30th minute.
Over the last 18 months, the 26-year-old went from fighting for playing time at Inter to breaking his leg at the 2024 Copa América and managing a lengthy rehab. Now, he’s returned to top form, with eight goals and an assist in his last 10 games for club and country.
In addition to becoming just the second Canadian to score a hat-trick in Europe’s top five leagues—the other being David—he made 22 of 26 passes, completed five dribbles and created four chances.
“The first goal was probably my favorite...I’m super happy with the game for everyone and obviously my first hat-trick,” Buchanan said after the match. “Everyone is working hard and playing their roles, and it’s showing on the field, so we just have to keep pushing every day and keep performing, and we’re in a really good spot right now.”
While other Canadians, such as Alphonso Davies at FC Bayern Munich, have had standout moments, few match the level that Buchanan hit on Sunday night, with Villarreal now sitting atop La Liga after two matches.
“It’s only two games and the schedule means we played them both at home,” Villarreal head coach Marcelino García Toral said. “This is a process. I am proud and grateful to the players; it’s been a real pleasure. But this is ephemeral. We will have a glass of wine with the family and keep working.”
David Leads Juventus in Debut Match
Few situations in soccer come with as much pressure as being a new marquee striker signing at a major club. Yet, that was no issue for David, nicknamed “The Iceman,” who made his presence known in his Serie A debut.
While Juventus struggled to settle into the match in their visit to Parma, David adjusted to exploit pockets of space. He hung around the back post, before slipping off his defender to finish a cross from Kenan Yıldız in the second half.
With the goal, he became the second Canadian to score in Serie A, after Buchanan became the first with Inter.
“It’s everything I hoped for," said David after the match. "It was the first game of the season, and the fans brought an amazing atmosphere, and you could feel them pushing us forward.
“I’m happy to score in my first game, but the most important thing is the three points.”
Although the goal will go down as his first official marker for Juventus, it was the second time he hit the back of the net, after netting a bicycle kick finish in their final preseason match against Atalanta.
The pressure will only mount now for David, too, as he hopes to lead Juventus to their first Scudetto title since 2019–20, while also establishing himself as the outright striker option ahead of Dušan Vlahović, who scored off the bench against Parma.
“The target is to help the team as much as I can,” David added. “If it’s by scoring goals, by getting assists, running back, defending, I will do everything.”
It may be early, but the weekend marked a good start to the European season for Canada’s marquee talents in Europe, as the countdown to the FIFA World Cup opener on home soil on June 12 continues.