Christian Pulisic's Penalty vs. Juventus Powers AC Milan to Italian Super Cup Final
Christian Pulisic ignited a second half comeback for AC Milan in his first match back from injury.
Pulisic was a doubt coming into the Italian Super Cup semifinals against Juventus after missing the last month with a calf injury. The U.S. men's national team captain also suffered a new ankle injury during his recovery, but neither issue was enough to prevent the 26-year-old from starting and eventually scoring.
AC Milan conceded an early goal to Juventus and looked on the brink of elimination until Manuel Locatelli tripped Pulisic inside the penalty area in the 70th minute, gifting the Rossoneri a chance to get back into the match from the spot. Pulisic confidently stepped up to take the penalty and fired a strike with enough power to beat Michele Di Gregorio.
The goal sparked a late comeback from Milan and it was none other than Pulisic's USMNT teammate, Yunus Musah who all-but sent the Rossoneri through to the Italian Super Cup final. The 22-year-old's cross was deflected into the back of the net by Federico Gatti to give Milan the 1–2 lead.
Pulisic played 90 minutes in his return and celebrated along with his teammates once the referee blew the final whistle. The USMNT captain is now up to nine goals and five assists across all competitions for Milan this season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The victory is Sérgio Conceição's first win as Milan's new head coach. Paulo Fonseca was fired just before the new year after Milan only managed one Serie A victory in their last four matches to close out 2024.
Milan now must prepare to meet Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup final on Monday, Jan. 6.