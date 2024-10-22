Christian Pulisic Scores Olimpico Goal in Champions League
Christian Pulisic's continued his strong start the 2024–25 season for AC Milan after firing the Rossoneri into the lead against Club Brugge.
The USMNT forward typically finds the back of the net after going on a blazing run through the outside of the opposing team's defense. However, the ex-Chelsea winger spiced things up this time by finding the back of the net directly from a corner kick.
Milan is in desperate need of three points in the UEFA Champions League after a pair of defeats to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen. The goal was Pulisic's seventh of the season across all competitions and second in the Champions League after his opening goal against Liverpool in September.
Brugge went down to 10 men after Raphael Onyedika was sent off for a rash challenge on Tijjani Reijnders as Milan look to see out the result at the San Siro to claim its first European win of the season.