Clint Dempsey Offers Insight on How USMNT Can Build Support Ahead of World Cup
If the U.S. men’s national team wants to start filling stadiums across the country in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it has to start winning more games under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
At least, that’s what American soccer legend and former USMNT striker Clint Dempsey had to say to The Associated Press after the recent 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where the USMNT played in front of packed buildings of Guatemalan and Mexican fans, on American soil.
“We were outnumbered in the games that mattered in terms of the semifinal and then final. There were more fans for the opposing team. So it's up to the national team players to put a product on the field that makes people want to go spend their hard-earned money,” Dempsey said, tipping the team was also missing some key players, including Christian Pulisic, who opted for rest over national team duty.
“I want to see a team that is playing in an exciting style, whether it's defending well, building out of the back, getting forward, creating chances, getting goals...I just want to see the fight and the grit that we saw in the Gold Cup, just with more quality. That's what I'm looking forward to, that team that gets you believing again that they can go and win games against top competition.”
While the U.S. made a run to the final with wins against Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guatemala and Costa Rica, few of their games came with ample home support. Yet, they did get intense American-favoring crowds in Connecticut at two pre-tournament friendlies, where they fell to Switzerland and Türkiye.
Despite the missing pieces, the USMNT showed a grit and desire unparalleled in recent months, with the play and effort of Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna drawing comparisons to Dempsey’s days.
Even though the USMNT finished short of a trophy for the second time in 2025, after previously crashing out of the Concacaf Nations League semifinals to Panama, the Gold Cup effort offered a substantial refresh after a disappointing group stage exit under their previous head coach, Gregg Berhalter, at the 2024 Copa América.
“There wasn't that big mix of a lot of older players kind of passing down lessons that they learned over the years," Dempsey added. "Sometimes it's one of those situations where you need someone to shake things up, right? You don't know if it's egos. You don't know what is the reason for why things don't work out. So I think after Copa América, after Nations League, there definitely needed to be some things shook up.”
The USMNT will not have the chance to play a competitive game before next year’s World Cup, but could play up to 10 friendlies, with four scheduled in September and October against South Korea, Japan, Colombia and Ecuador.
Those opponents, although not among the world’s elite teams, will provide the USMNT with intense preparation for the tournament, as they, along with co-hosts Canada and Mexico, will be in Pot 1 of the draw, avoiding at least the Top 10-ranked sides in the world.
Cheaper Tickets Coming
While the USMNT’s opponents have often drawn on strong expat communities to create hostile atmospheres at home games, the prices of tickets from U.S. Soccer, Concacaf, and other match organizers have also priced out many casual supporters, sometimes leaving empty stands as well..
At the upcoming friendlies, however, the tickets are priced lower. The cheapest tickets to the match against Ecuador start at $43.50. Meanwhile, the American Outlaws Supporters’ Group has reached a deal with U.S. Soccer to make the games more affordable for the most dedicated fans.
“We’ve always believed soccer should be for everyone,” said Justin Brunken, co-founder of American Outlaws. “This partnership with U.S. Soccer helps eliminate one of the biggest barriers - cost - and makes it possible for more passionate fans to stand, sing, and support together.”