USMNT Announces September Friendlies Against Top Asian Opposition
The United States men's national team announced friendly fixtures in September as Mauricio Pochettino continues preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The USMNT will face South Korea and Japan, four days apart, in Harrison, NJ and Columbus, OH. South Korea and Japan are ranked 23rd and 15th respectively in the FIFA men's world rankings, as of writing. The Stars and Stripes will take the field and host supporters and their opponents at two Major League Soccer stadiums.
Here's everything you need to know about USMNT's September friendlies against two of the Asian Football Confederation's best.
USMNT September Friendlies: Opponents, Venues, Dates and Times
USMNT vs. South Korea
- Date: Sept. 6
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
- Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium
- City: Harrison, NJ
- FIFA Ranking: 23
USMNT vs. Japan
- Date: Sept. 9
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
- Venue: Lower.com Field
- City: Columbus, OH
- FIFA Ranking: 15
USMNT Head-to-Head vs. South Korea, Japan
USA and Japan have met just three times since their first match in 1993. Taylor Twellman fueled the Stars and Stripes to victory in a 2006 friendly, but the Samurai Blue got the better of USMNT last time they met before the 2022 World Cup.
The USMNT have more history against South Korea having played them seven times. USA holds a 2W-3L-2D record against South Korea. Chris Wondolowski featured the last time these two countries met in 2014 with USA winning 2-0 in California.
How to Watch USMNT September Friendlies
Match and Date
TV/Live Stream
vs. South Korea, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. ET
TNT, Telemundo, Max, Universo, Peacock
vs. Japan, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TNT, Max, Universo, Peacock
South Korea and Japan represent strong opponents for the USMNT bookending the start of summer and post-Concacaf Gold Cup. The USMNT play Turkey and Switzerland in June before taking on Trinidad and Tobago in their first Gold Cup match. Pochettino's team needs strong performances and a string of results under their belt as the disappointment from the Concacaf Nations League looms large.