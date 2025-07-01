Club America and Adidas Launch 2025–26 Home and Away Jerseys
Club América and Adidas will launch the Liga MX side's 2025-26 home and away jerseys, officializing the reunion between one of the biggest brands in the world and the biggest team in Mexican soccer.
Las Águilas will wear the three stripe brand on their jerseys for the first time since the summer of 2000, when their previous commercial relationship ended.
Both jerseys will be unveiled to the public in an event between the two iconic brands, before América takes the pitch with their new kits for the first time in a friendly match vs. Puebla at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on July 2.
“Returning 25 years later to dress Club América, the most successful team in the region, is not only a collaboration: it is the return of a shared history of greatness,” Pablo Cavallaro, Sr. Director of Brand Activation at Adidas said. “We knew that this reunion was not a coincidence; it was inevitable.”
The new home jersey will pay homage to América's 1995–96 season, where, despite not winning the Liga MX title, they played one of the most attractive brands of soccer Mexico's top-flight had ever seen under former Real Madrid manager Leo Beenhakker.
With the iconic yellow base, the jersey will have details in blue, red and black that will pay homage and resemble an eagle's feathers, a true Las Águilas tribute.
The away jersey will have América's traditional navy blue base with the crest and details in yellow, making for perfect contrast. The jersey will pay homage to the aesthetics of the final decade of the 20th century but with a modern twist.
Héctor González Iñárritu, Club América's operating president, shared his thoughts on the new partnership.
“A club like ours, forged in victory, greatness and passion, could only meet again with a brand like adidas, which shares the same winning vision. Together with adidas, we are ready to continue to fly high and achieve new successes.” González Iñarritu said in a press release.
Las Águilas' owner, Emilio Azcárraga talked about the reunion with the German brand earlier in the year, “We are very happy with this new agreement with adidas. It is a financially positive deal for Club América. Additionally, we are confident it ensures fans greater access to all Club América products.”
Nike were America's previous jersey manufacturers and the club thanked them for a 25-year-long commercial partnership.
With the three stripes back on their jerseys, Las Águilas will look to make it to a fifth straight Liga MX final come the fast-approaching Apertura 2025 season.
First Look at Club América's 2025–26 Home and Away Jerseys
Home Jersey
Away Jersey