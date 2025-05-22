Club America Predicted Lineup vs. Toluca: Liga MX Final
Club America's date with destiny has arrived as they host Toluca for the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final, looking to become champions of Mexico's top-flight for a fourth consecutive time.
Las Águilas were already considered by many the biggest and greatest club in all of Mexican soccer, but after three-straight titles, they‘ve also become far and away the most successful team in Liga MX history.
Brazilian Manager André Jardine has built a dynasty, the greatest side Liga MX has seen in the modern era, since the implementation of the two-tournament per calendar year league format. If they manage to get over the line and make it four straight, then there‘s an argument to be made that Jardine‘s América is the greatest side ever assembled in Mexico‘s top-flight.
América‘s ability to adapt and play different styles while still sustaining a winning formula is their strongest attribute, making it near impossible to predict what system they‘ll deploy in any given game. With quality players all over the pitch that have more playoff experience than any other side in the country, Las Águilas will take the pitch with history within reach.
Here's how Club América could lineup vs. Toluca in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final.
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. Toluca (4-4-2)
GK: Luis Malagón—The Mexico national team starting goalkeeper is a leader and arguably the best shot-stopper in all of Liga MX
RB: Kevin Álvarez—Álvarez is one of América's most dangerous players with his pace in the final third, but he'll have to be at his best defensively to contain Alexis Vega.
CB: Israel Reyes—One of the best ball-playing center backs in all of Liga MX, Reyes's ability to pick a pass from the back line to accelerate build-up is irreplaceable.
CB: Ramón Juárez—The 24-year-old center back will replace the injured Sebastian Cáceres in the lineup.
LB: Cristian Borja—Borja scored the winner vs. Cruz Azul that punched América's ticket to the final and has upped his game considerably this season. He‘ll hope to be a difference maker vs. his former club.
CM: Jonathan Dos Santos—The veteran midfielder has retaken his place in the lineup during the playoffs thanks to his strong positioning that allows him to always be an option to receive a pass in space.
CM: Erik Sánchez–With Dos Santos anchoring the midfield, “El Chiquito” will have the freedom to push forward and crash the box, a defining wrinkle of his game that makes him dangerous.
RM: Alejandro Zendejas—The USMNT player is one of the most technically gifted players in Liga MX and will hope to continue his strong playoff run where he already bagged a brace vs. Pachuca.
LM: Álvaro Fidalgo—The Real Madrid academy graduate turned Club América legend dictates almost every attack for his side. Despite starting from the left, expect him to drift centrally where he‘s at his best.
ST: Víctor Dávila—Davila plays as a second striker and has more freedom to roam all over the front line. Despite not scoring much this season, he‘s always a threat to generate chances for his teammates.
ST: Henry Martín—The captain will lead the line and will hope to produce another magical moment that cements his legacy as one of the greatest players in club history.