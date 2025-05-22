Club America vs. Toluca: Liga MX Clausura 2025 Final Preview, Predictions, Lineups
The Liga MX Clausura 2025 final is set: Club América vs. Toluca. The top two teams during the regular season and two of the winningest sides in Mexican soccer history are ready for a historic championship battle.
Club América dispatched Cruz Azul in the semifinals for a second straight season and are 180 minutes away from becoming the second side in Liga MX history to lift the title in four times in a row. André Jardine has built a dynasty, winning the title every season since he took over as manager midway through 2023.
Toluca, on the other hand, dismantled Tigres in the second leg of the semifinals. Now, they're looking to end a 15-year Liga MX trophy drought to get within one title of Chivas for the honor of being the second winningest club in the history of Mexico's top-flight. Manager Antonio Mohamed is also looking to become only the third manager in Liga MX history to win four titles with four different teams.
Las Águilas and Los Diablos Rojos topped the Clausura 2025 standings and have been two of the best teams in the league in recent years. They boast two of the best squads in all of North America, making for an exciting final on paper.
Here's everything you need to know before the starting whistle kicks-off the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final.
What Time Does Club America vs. Toluca Kick-Off?
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
- Date: Thursday, May 21
- Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / (May 19, 3 a.m. BST)
Club America vs. Toluca H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Club América: 4 wins
- Toluca: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Club América 3–0 Toluca (Mar. 1, 2025) - Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season
Current Form (All Competitions)
Club América
Toluca
América 2–1 Cruz Azul - 5/18/25
Toluca 3–0 Tigres - 5/17/25
Cruz Azul 1–0 América - 5/15/25
Tigres 1–1 Toluca - 5/14/25
América 2–0 Pachuca - 5/10/25
Toluca 2–1 Monterrey - 5/10/25
Pachuca 0–0 América - 5/7/25
Monterrey 3–2 Toluca - 5/7/25
América 5–0 Mazatlán - 4/19/25
Toluca 2–2 Cruz Azul - 4/19/25
How to Watch Club America vs. Toluca on TV?
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Univision, TUDN, ViX Premium
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX
Club América Team News
América won their 11th Liga MX playoff series in a row to reach the final. Although they drew on aggregate vs. Cruz Azul, they were the better side during the entirety of the second leg.
With captain Henry Martín back to full fitness, Las Águilas are back to being able to play their dynamic attacking style with him leading the line. He offers not only goals, but a more than capable outlet in the final third to create opportunities for the rest of the attack.
Brian Rodríguez continues to nurse a groin injury that's kept him out of action since mid-April and his status for the first leg remains doubtful. The Uruguay international had been one of América's best players this season, but Jardine has plenty of options to try and replace the former LAFC man. Sebastian Cáceres left the game vs. Cruz Azul with an apparent muscular injury and could be replaced by Ramón Juárez in the XI.
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. Toluca
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. Toluca (4-4-2): Malagón; Álvarez, Reyes, Juárez, Borja; Dos Santos, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Dávila, Martín
Toluca Team News
Toluca have been knocking on the door of the final for the past two seasons. After appointing Antonio Mohamed at the start of the year, one of the best projects in recent Liga MX campaigns is on the verge of its crowning achievement.
Los Diablos Rojos dismantled Tigres in the semifinals thanks in large part to a stellar performance from the best player in Mexican soccer this calendar year: Alexis Vega. The Mexico national team forward now has 12 goals and 10 assists in 21 games this season.
With Marcel Ruíz dictating the tempo in midfield, Jesus Gallardo offering width and depth on the left wing, Jesús Angulo creating opportunities from the right half-space and Paulinho scoring goals for fun, Mohamed has the best attacking side in Liga MX firing on all cylinders ahead of their biggest test yet. Toluca are only missing goalkeeper Pau López in their quest to dethrone América and end a 15-year Liga MX trophy-drought.
Toluca Predicted Lineup vs. Club América
Toluca Predicted Lineup vs. Club América (4-2-3-1): García; Barbosa, Garcia, Pereira, Gallardo; Romero, Ruíz; Domínguez, Angulo, Vega; Paulinho
Club America vs. Toluca Score Prediction (First Leg)
When these two teams met in the quarterfinals a season ago, América imposed their will in the first leg and won 2–0. However, it was an open match where both teams looked to attack despite assurances of a second leg.
Expect a similar approach for the first leg of the final this time around with Toluca looking for Ruíz and Angulo to feed Vega and Paulinho while América waits to strike with lightning-fast transitions to take advantage of Toluca's defense.
Vega will be a handful for Kevin Álvarez, but Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas and Martín will also be too much to handle for Toluca's center backs. Fueled by their raucous home crowd, América will strike first and take an advantage to the second leg on Sunday.