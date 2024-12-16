Club America Wins Liga MX Apertura 2024: Things We Learned From the Final
Club América made history by winning a third consecutive Liga MX title, tying 1–1 against Monterrey in the second leg of the final winning 3–2 on aggregate.
América played like a deserving champion, looking like the better team for the vast majority of both games. In the second leg, the team looked comfortable as the visitor, controlling the game and opening the scoring in the 24th minute with a beauty of a goal by Richard Sánchez.
After that, América concentrated on being well positioned defensively and for much of the night, Monterrey didn't threaten Luis Malagón's goal. It wasn't until the 85th minute that Johan Rojas pulled Monterrey within one of sending the game to extra time, but it wasn't to be and América are once again champions of Mexico.
It was a dynasty-cementing night for Las Águilas, here's what we learned from the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIGA MX WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Richard Sánchez's Scored a Worthy Title Clinching Goal
Sánchez has made a habit with América of scoring absolute screamers in big games. In the final, he delivered once again.
Alejandro Zendejas went up for a cross on the edge of the box and softly headed the ball backwards, leaving it bouncing for a charging Sánchez to arrive from midfield and fire a rocket from 25 yards out that hit the post and went in. A glorious strike that gave América a two goal lead in a final that they would not let go.
Sánchez didn't play a single minute for América since October, relegated to the bottom of the depth chart. However, in the past week, he played a pivotal role in his two playoff appearances. The Paraguay international scored a screamer in the semi final against Cruz Azul, and in the final, he scored this marvelous strike that sealed América's 16th Liga MX title.
Monterrey Wasted 80 Minutes of the Final
Aside from Sergio Canales's strike to open the scoring in the first leg, Monterrey looked toothless in attack in the final 135 minutes of the final.
Despite the talented players in Monterrey's squad, they never managed to translate that into a cohesive attacking system. The team looked lost whenever they reached the final third, lacking ideas or any creativity to pick out a pass. As desperation grew, Monterrey opted to spam crosses as their only formula to try and get back into the game, something América was prepared for with their three center backs clearing wave after wave of incoming crosses from the wings.
In the end, Monterrey managed to score the game's equalizer in the 85th minute, making the final minutes of the game dramatic as they charged forward, bombarding the box with crosses as América nervously tried to see out the game. However, it was too little too late and Monterrey will go into the offseason wondering what could've been.
Lucas Ocampos got injured less than five minutes into the first leg and he was dearly missed. However, Monterrey can't use his absence as an excuse for such a lethargic display of attacking soccer in the biggest game of the year.
Club America Makes History With Their Third Consecutive Liga MX Championship
América placed the finishing touches on a dynasty.
No team in the top flight of Mexican soccer had managed to win three straight titles since 1985. No team had won three consecutive titles since the implementation of short tournaments in Mexican soccer. Yes, this América team did something never before seen in Liga MX. Yes, this América team now sits among the greatest to ever play in the country's top flight.
André Jardine improved his playoff record with América to 9–0, solidifying his status as one of the greatest managers in the club's history. Thirteen players in the current squad have been part of all three championships. Figures like Luis Malagón, Álvaro Fidalgo, Sebastián Cáceres and Henry Martín, now sit at the table among the greatest players to ever wear the cream, yellow and blue colors.
After an up-and-down regular season, no team was better than América in the playoffs. The team played like champions and deservedly ended up as such. Now, América, with their 16th title—the most in Liga MX history—and third in a row, can continue to make a case of why they're the greatest team in Mexican soccer history.